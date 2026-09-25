Umrah Accident: Hyderabad Student From Jubail Indian School Dies In Car Crash

Riyadh: A young girl from Hyderabad lost her life in a tragic road accident while travelling from Jubail via Madinah to perform Umrah. The victim, Hadiya Mukhtar, was a Class 7 student at the Jubail International Indian School. Her father is Mukhtar Mohammed.

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The accident took place on Wednesday morning. The speeding car overturned, and the young girl was thrown out through the window. She suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Hadiya's body is currently kept at the Uqlat Al Suqoor Hospital in Ar Rabua, located on the Buraidah-Madinah route. Initial reports suggest that the other passengers in the car escaped without any serious injuries.

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Family members confirmed that the burial will take place in Saudi Arabia itself. The official paperwork is currently underway. Local Andhra Pradesh and Telangana community groups are stepping up to help the family complete the legal formalities and offer them much-needed support during this tough time.