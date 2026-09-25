Azerbaijan Creates New Economic Opportunities For Long-Term Investments - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is creating new economic opportunities for long-term investments, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

“The Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held in Baku, has become another significant platform for expanding Azerbaijan's dialogue with global investors. Government officials, international financial institutions, leading companies, and investors are gathering for the two-day event. The topics on the forum's agenda illustrate the directions in which the new investment phase of Azerbaijan's economy is taking shape,” he said.

According to him, the theme "Rebuilding Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" wasn't chosen by chance. Shifts in global supply chains, the emergence of new transport and energy routes, and the growing role of technology in the economy are directing investor attention toward more reliable and diversified connectivity. In this process, Azerbaijan stands out as a country that complements its geographical location with tangible economic projects.

"In his address to the forum participants, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the changes occurring in Azerbaijan's economy using specific figures. According to President Ilham Aliyev, since 2020, real GDP growth in the non-oil sector has averaged 5% annually; the non-oil industry has expanded 1.5-fold, and non-oil exports have nearly doubled. Consequently, the non-oil sector's share of GDP reached 72% in 2025.

These indicators demonstrate the growing importance of non-oil and gas sectors within Azerbaijan's investment agenda. In other words, the range of opportunities available to investors is expanding. Manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and food processing, digital technologies, tourism, infrastructure, and renewable energy now feature prominently among the key areas of the investment agenda," he explained.

Garayev noted that one of the key points highlighted in President Ilham Aliyev's address is that Azerbaijan is not merely seeking capital.

"President Ilham Aliyev noted that the country highly values technology, expertise, innovation, and access to new markets. This approach transforms the very nature of investment: it is not merely about bringing financial resources into the country, but about that capital generating new production capabilities, technologies, export markets, and skilled jobs.

This approach is clearly evident in the forum's agenda. Sessions are being held on the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tourism, real estate, and human capital. Such an extensive agenda demonstrates Azerbaijan's desire to present itself as an economic hub offering investment opportunities across a wide range of sectors, rather than just one," he said.

The analyst emphasized that transport and logistics constitute one of the key pillars of these opportunities.

"Azerbaijan is situated at the intersection of the East-West and North-South routes. The development of the Middle Corridor connects Central Asia with the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe via the Caspian Sea. The expansion of this route creates new investment opportunities not only in transport infrastructure but also in warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, and trade services.

A similar shift is being observed in the energy sector. In addition to being a reliable partner for traditional energy resources, Azerbaijan is positioning the development of renewable energy and green energy corridors as a new economic direction. This creates a broader chain of projects for investors-extending beyond mere energy production to encompass electricity transmission, technology, and infrastructure," Garayev clarified.

According to him, industrial zones and the Alat Free Economic Zone also reinforce the practical aspects of investment opportunities. Ready-made infrastructure, tax and customs incentives, and public-private partnership mechanisms enable investors to evaluate projects based on concrete production and export potential, rather than just at the conceptual stage.

"The territories liberated from occupation stand out as a distinct area for investment. Alongside the development of transport, energy, and utility infrastructure, new opportunities for economic activity are emerging in sectors such as industry, agriculture, and tourism," he said.

Garayev pointed out that a key factor enhancing the forum's significance is its role as a platform that translates discussions into tangible results. The inaugural Azerbaijan International Investment Forum brought together over 1,000 participants, resulting in the signing of investment agreements with a total value exceeding $10 billion. Of this amount, more than $7 billion was allocated to the non-oil sector.

"In this regard, the second forum marks the next stage in Azerbaijan's relations with investors. The key issue here is not merely the presentation of new projects; discussions also cover the directions of Azerbaijan's economic growth, the technologies to be introduced to the country, the production and logistics chains to be established, and the expansion of the country's role in regional economic ties.

This is precisely the message conveyed by the forum held in Baku: Azerbaijan's investment agenda is no longer limited to simply showcasing existing opportunities. The goal for the upcoming phase is to forge long-term partnerships that integrate capital with technology, production, exports, energy, logistics, and human capital. Ultimately, the transformation of the discussions held over the two-day forum into concrete projects will determine the platform's tangible results," the analyst added.