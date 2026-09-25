NFIM Honors Veterans And First Responders With Recovery Technology Donations At Inaugural“Party At The Outpost”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In partnership with Kirkland's, NFIM presented over 5,000 donated Jazz Band devices, equated to over $4,000,000 value to local organizations during a day of live music, community, and philanthropy in Kirkland, Arizona

KIRKLAND, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM) recognized veterans, first responders, and the charitable organizations that serve them during a community donation presentation at Party at the Outpost, held Saturday, September 5, 2026, at Kirkland's in Kirkland, Arizona. In partnership with Kirkland's, NFIM presented 5,000 donated Jazz Band regenerative therapy devices manufactured by DNA Vibe to affiliated charitable and community organizations supporting those who serve.

The inaugural outdoor concert drew 750 attendees for a family-friendly day of live music, community celebration, and philanthropy. The event raised awareness in support of NFIM's mission to expand access to evidence-based, non-pharmacologic recovery technology for those who serve their communities every day.

During NFIM's dedicated hour from 4:00 to 5:00 PM, the Foundation presented the donations, with a group of Marine veterans presenting the colors to open the ceremony. Devices were distributed to US Vets, Peeples Valley Fire District and National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA), recognizing the people and nonprofits serving veterans, first responders, and their families.

“What stood out most at Kirkland was hearing directly from people about the difference they were experiencing. Several individuals shared remarkable personal stories-from significant improvements in longstanding pain to feeling well enough to participate in life in ways they hadn't been able to before. We also saw tremendous excitement from people receiving a device for the first time. For me, that is what this work is about: putting innovative wellness technologies into people's hands and seeing the impact they can have on their quality of life.” - Dianne Tremblay, National Foundation for Integrative Medicine

The devices distributed are Jazz Bands, regenerative wearable technology designed to support recovery and performance through red light, near-infrared, microvibration, and low-level signaling. The Jazz Band is manufactured by DNA Vibe and validated by NFIM through its independent review process.

The day featured live performances by the Western Fusion Band and the Josh Roy Band, with Taylor Irene performing the National Anthem to open the event. Throughout the day, NFIM staffed an onsite tent where attendees learned more about the Foundation, its charitable programs, and its work supporting veterans, first responders, and other communities.

“At Kirkland's, we're deeply grateful for our Yavapai County community and the veterans and first responders who give so much to it,” said Charles Tramont, Managing Partner of Kirkland's.“Thanks to NFIM, we're fortunate to help bring new opportunities for healing and recovery to the people who have always been there for us.”

The donations are part of NFIM's broader philanthropic initiative to bring innovative health and wellness technologies directly to the populations who need them most, moving healthcare beyond the clinic and into the hands of the people it's meant to serve.

NFIM operates independently of commercial manufacturers and does not endorse or market medical products.

Donated by NFIM. Made by DNA Vibe

About the National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM)

For patients, practitioners, partners, and policymakers seeking the trustworthy advancement of integrative medicine, the National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM) is the independent, nonprofit scientific and ethical steward that evaluates, validates, and translates emerging therapies into safe, defensible, real-world care, because credibility, not commerce, is what gives integrative medicine the authority to reach the people it was meant to help.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland's is a community destination rooted in hospitality, connection, and support for the people who serve, work, and compete across the region. Kirkland's hosts live entertainment, family gatherings, and community events that celebrate local culture and bring neighbors together.

Media Contact:

Charles Tramont

Secretary, National Foundation for Integrative Medicine

Managing Partner, Kirkland's

Phone: (928) 442-3408

Cell: (480) 234-2619

Email: ...

Website: kirklandoutpost.com