Biosyent Named As One Of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 By The Globe And Mail

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”,“the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2026 by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine. BioSyent ranked 343 on the list based on its three-year revenue growth of 54% (2022 – 2025) and is listed in the 'Consumer' category.

“We are very proud to have been recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent.“With the support of our team and the continued trust of patients and healthcare providers, we have continued to execute on one of BioSyent's key strategic priorities of profitable growth, with Q2 2026 marking the 64th consecutive profitable quarter for the Company.”

The full 2026 ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies is available online at globeandmail.com and will appear in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol“RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare products company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Pharmaceutical and Oral Health businesses, both in Canada and internationally.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,232,335 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit .

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: ...

Phone: 905-206-0013

Web:

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.