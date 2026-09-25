41Caijing Co-Hosts Hangzhou Forum On New Growth Opportunities For Chinese Brands Expanding Overseas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zhou Xuechun, Head of East China Business at 41Caijing, Shares Insights on Marketing Opportunities and Communications Strategies for Chinese Brands Going Global

Hangzhou, China, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 16, 2026, the“Industrial Clusters Going Global: New Growth for Chinese Brands” forum was held at Hangzhou International Expo Center. Hosted by Hugo Cross-border with Meta, 41Caijing, and USEEPAY as co-organizers, the event was part of the DTC Global Expansion Accelerator series and focused on four key themes: new traffic, new conversion, new products, and new growth. As a co-organizer, 41Caijing joined manufacturers, brands, and ecosystem partners to explore new approaches to global brand communications.









Exploring Four New Growth Priorities for Chinese Brands

The event brought together manufacturers and trading companies from Zhejiang, brands transitioning to cross-border e-commerce, and operators specializing in large-item categories, including home furniture, outdoor living, and large fitness equipment. The agenda covered four key areas. Brand growth strategist Rocky shared how GEO is reshaping global business opportunities. USEEPAY payment solutions expert Sophie discussed payment and profitability strategies for high-ticket products during peak sales seasons. Tiancai, CEO of Kairong Global, explored how crowdfunding can serve as the first step in validating overseas markets. Zhou Xuechun, Head of East China Business at 41Caijing, presented a systematic overview of marketing opportunities and communications strategies for Chinese brands expanding globally.

41Caijing Supports Global Brand Building Through PR

During the“New Growth Logic” session, Zhou Xuechun discussed communications strategies for Chinese brands at different stages of growth, focusing on three areas: industry opportunities and brand-stage analysis, content marketing and PR channel planning, and practical PR case studies. He noted that manufacturers and brands from China's industrial clusters are shifting from simply selling products overseas to building global brands, making content marketing and PR increasingly important for establishing awareness and building long-term brand equity. Leveraging its global media network and cross-border content capabilities, 41Caijing (41财经) continues to provide international PR support for Chinese brands.

About 41Caijing

41Caijing is an AI-powered PR and marketing agent dedicated to helping brands build global visibility and accelerate growth. Backed by local execution teams across key markets, we deliver integrated communications solutions spanning PR, content marketing, offline events, media outreach and interview coordination, as well as media monitoring and reputation intelligence. By bridging language, cultural, and information gaps, 41Caijing helps brands strengthen their presence and influence in global markets and establish a meaningful voice in the AI era.

CONTACT: Noya Lee noya@41caijing.com