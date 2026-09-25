HOLLYWOOD TO CELEBRATE FIRST ANNUAL DOLLY PARTON DAY WITH MEMORIAL BUTTERFLY RELEASE ON THE WALK OF FAME
California's first annual Dolly Parton Day with a peaceful, breathtaking memorial butterfly release
directly over the music icon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The historic celebration comes
immediately after Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 931 into law on September 20, 2026,
permanently designating September 25 as an annual statewide day of honor for Dolly Parton.
Organized by Thr33 Omnimedia Group, the public is invited to gather at 8:55 AM at 6712 Hollywood
Blvd to wish Dolly a happy "9-to-5 Day." In a brilliant tribute to her vibrant legacy, hundreds of Painted
Lady butterflies will be released into the heavens at 9:25 AM sharp. The Painted Lady butterfly was
intentionally chosen for its famously striking and colorful patterns-a nod to Dolly's iconic philosophy
that she never went anywhere without her makeup.
The brief morning memorial will feature a short opening prayer offered by Rev. Dr. Pat Langlois of MCC
United Church of Christ in the Valley moments before the flock takes flight.
This historic event is made possible through a unique, cross-state ecological collaboration:
. Emma's Butterfly Ranch: Sourced, handled, and partially provided by Dillan, "The Butterfly King of
California" based out of Riverside, CA.
. Clearwater Butterfly Company: Bulk butterflies have been generously provided by Tyler and the
Clearwater team, serving as the official bulk butterfly supplier for the day.
Community Safety & Code of Conduct
Organizers emphasize that this is a strictly peaceful, respectful memorial gathering. To ensure the
safety of all participants and local community members, attendees are required to keep sidewalks,
streets, and nearby business entryways entirely clear. Attendees are responsible for preventing litter,
excessive noise, or disruptive crowding. All mourners are strongly urged to show the utmost respect to
local law enforcement, neighboring businesses, surrounding infrastructure, and pedestrians.
Event Highlights & Logistics:
. Date: Friday, September 25, 2026
. Event Start Time: 8:55 AM PDT
. Butterfly Release & Conclusion: 9:25 AM PDT sharp (followed by immediate dispersal)
. Location: Dolly Parton's Star, 6712 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA (Hollywood Walk of Fame)
. Expected Attendance: 100–150 people
Assignment editors, reporters, and photographers are cordially invited to cover this viral morning
release. Organizers are available immediately for press interviews, background on the coordination
logistics, and documentation regarding municipal responses.
Media Contact:
Sadaisha Shimmers
Creative Producer, Thr33 Omnimedia Group
Phone: 925-667-1012
Email:...
Partner & Spiritual Leader Contact Information:
MCC United Church of Christ in the Valley
Contact: Rev. Dr. Pat Langlois (Senior Pastor)
Address: 5730 Cahuenga Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601
Phone: 818-762-1133
Email:... | Website:
Founders MCC
Contact: Rev. Keith Mozingo (Senior Pastor)
Address: 4607 Prospect Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Phone: 323-669-3434
Email:... | Website:
Clearwater Butterfly Company
Contact: Tyler
Address: 2400 Curryville Rd, Chuluota, Florida 32766
Phone: 407-366-8299 | Website: clearwaterbutterfly
Emma's Butterfly Ranch
Contact: Dillan ("The Butterfly King")
Address: 3160 Jane St, Riverside, CA 92506
Phone: 657-263-9665 | Website: emmasbutterflyranch
Sadaisha Shimmers
THR33 Omnimedia
+1 925-667-1012
...
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