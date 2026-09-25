HOLLYWOOD TO CELEBRATE FIRST ANNUAL DOLLY PARTON DAY WITH MEMORIAL BUTTERFLY RELEASE ON THE WALK OF FAME

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Butterflies soar in Hollywood for the fairy godmother of country Dolly Parton!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES, CA - September 25, 2026 - Hollywood will officially celebrateCalifornia's first annual Dolly Parton Day with a peaceful, breathtaking memorial butterfly releasedirectly over the music icon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The historic celebration comesimmediately after Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 931 into law on September 20, 2026,permanently designating September 25 as an annual statewide day of honor for Dolly Parton.Organized by Thr33 Omnimedia Group, the public is invited to gather at 8:55 AM at 6712 HollywoodBlvd to wish Dolly a happy "9-to-5 Day." In a brilliant tribute to her vibrant legacy, hundreds of PaintedLady butterflies will be released into the heavens at 9:25 AM sharp. The Painted Lady butterfly wasintentionally chosen for its famously striking and colorful patterns-a nod to Dolly's iconic philosophythat she never went anywhere without her makeup.The brief morning memorial will feature a short opening prayer offered by Rev. Dr. Pat Langlois of MCCUnited Church of Christ in the Valley moments before the flock takes flight.This historic event is made possible through a unique, cross-state ecological collaboration:. Emma's Butterfly Ranch: Sourced, handled, and partially provided by Dillan, "The Butterfly King ofCalifornia" based out of Riverside, CA.. Clearwater Butterfly Company: Bulk butterflies have been generously provided by Tyler and theClearwater team, serving as the official bulk butterfly supplier for the day.Community Safety & Code of ConductOrganizers emphasize that this is a strictly peaceful, respectful memorial gathering. To ensure thesafety of all participants and local community members, attendees are required to keep sidewalks,streets, and nearby business entryways entirely clear. Attendees are responsible for preventing litter,excessive noise, or disruptive crowding. All mourners are strongly urged to show the utmost respect tolocal law enforcement, neighboring businesses, surrounding infrastructure, and pedestrians.Event Highlights & Logistics:. Date: Friday, September 25, 2026. Event Start Time: 8:55 AM PDT. Butterfly Release & Conclusion: 9:25 AM PDT sharp (followed by immediate dispersal). Location: Dolly Parton's Star, 6712 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA (Hollywood Walk of Fame). Expected Attendance: 100–150 peopleAssignment editors, reporters, and photographers are cordially invited to cover this viral morningrelease. Organizers are available immediately for press interviews, background on the coordinationlogistics, and documentation regarding municipal responses.Media Contact:Sadaisha ShimmersCreative Producer, Thr33 Omnimedia GroupPhone: 925-667-1012Email:...Partner & Spiritual Leader Contact Information:MCC United Church of Christ in the ValleyContact: Rev. Dr. Pat Langlois (Senior Pastor)Address: 5730 Cahuenga Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601Phone: 818-762-1133Email:... | Website:Founders MCCContact: Rev. Keith Mozingo (Senior Pastor)Address: 4607 Prospect Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027Phone: 323-669-3434Email:... | Website:Clearwater Butterfly CompanyContact: TylerAddress: 2400 Curryville Rd, Chuluota, Florida 32766Phone: 407-366-8299 | Website: clearwaterbutterflyEmma's Butterfly RanchContact: Dillan ("The Butterfly King")Address: 3160 Jane St, Riverside, CA 92506Phone: 657-263-9665 | Website: emmasbutterflyranch

Sadaisha Shimmers

THR33 Omnimedia

+1 925-667-1012

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HOLLYWOOD TO CELEBRATE FIRST ANNUAL DOLLY PARTON DAY WITH MEMORIAL BUTTERFLY RELEASE ON THE WALK OF FAME News Provided By THR33 Omnimedia September 25, 2026, 13:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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