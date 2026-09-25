BLR Named To 2026 Online Learning Library Watch List

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- Joseph Celone, Director of SalesBRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BLR has been named to Training Industry, Inc.'s 2026 Online Learning Library Watch List, recognizing TrainingTodayfor its workforce LMS and eLearning courses.Training Industry develops its annual Top Training Companies lists to help learning and development professionals identify providers across key segments of the corporate training market. Selection for the 2026 Online Learning Library lists was based on the scope and quality of courses, features and capabilities; market presence, innovation and impact; client portfolio and customer relationships; and business performance and growth trajectory.“Being named to Training Industry's Watch List recognizes the work our teams put into making workplace training accurate, practical and easier to manage,” said Joseph Celone, BLR's Director of Sales.“As workplace requirements and skills continue to change, our focus is on helping organizations provide employees with training that is current, relevant and useful on the job.”TrainingToday offers more than 800 courses spanning HR compliance, workplace safety, leadership development, business skills, AI, cybersecurity, software training and professional development.The library is developed and maintained by BLR's employment law attorneys, regulatory experts, instructional designers, and eLearning developers. Compliance and workplace safety content is continuously reviewed to reflect changes in federal and state regulations, industry standards, and workplace practices.This is TrainingToday's fourth recognition by Training Industry as a top or emerging provider.“The 2026 Online Learning Library Watch List recognizes a distinctive group of providers that are delivering focused, high-impact learning solutions for today's workforce needs,” said Danielle Draewell, director of market and business intelligence at Training Industry, Inc.“These emerging providers stand out through specialized content libraries, diverse learning formats and targeted development opportunities that help organizations address specific skill needs.”Over the past year, TrainingToday has expanded its offerings to meet new demands around artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, while continuing to specialize in HR compliance and workplace safety training.Organizations can deliver TrainingToday courses through its cloud-based learning platform or integrate content into existing learning environments using SCORM-, AICC- and xAPI-compatible content.Learn more about TrainingToday at .About BLR:For nearly 50 years, BLRhas been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and environment, health, and safety (EHS) teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today's dynamic business and regulatory environments.

Janice Robichaud

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BLR named to 2026 Online Learning Library Watch List News Provided By BLR September 25, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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