Chemical And Petrochemical IEC Market Outlook Improves As Global Demand And Industrial Standards Drive Growth

Chemical And Petrochemical International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Market

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TBRC's Chemical And Petrochemical International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The chemical and petrochemical sectors are increasingly aligning with international electrotechnical standards to enhance safety and efficiency in their operations. As these industries evolve, the adoption of standardized electrical and automation systems is playing a vital role in supporting safer, more reliable, and optimized industrial processes. This overview explores the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping the chemical and petrochemical international electrotechnical commission (IEC) market.

Steady Growth and Market Projections for the Chemical and Petrochemical IEC Market

The chemical and petrochemical international electrotechnical commission (IEC) market has experienced robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $210.95 billion in 2025 to $226.17 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This historical growth is largely driven by the widespread adoption of international electrical safety standards in industrial facilities, significant investments in chemical and petrochemical infrastructure, the rising necessity for dependable power distribution systems within processing plants, the growing prevalence of electrical compliance mandates across industries, and expanding demand for certified equipment testing and validation services.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $294.14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the increasing implementation of IEC-compliant automation technologies in chemical and petrochemical plants, a rising need for advanced safety instrumented systems to operate in hazardous environments, greater integration of smart electrical devices enhancing industrial reliability, expanded use of connected monitoring systems for electrical setups, and a stronger emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable electrical installations. Upcoming trends during this period include wider adoption of IEC electrical standards, growing demand for standardized safety solutions tailored for hazardous industrial operations, greater enforcement of global compliance frameworks, increased deployment of sophisticated electrical protection equipment, and an enhanced focus on certification and inspection services within chemical and petrochemical infrastructure.

Understanding the Role of IEC Standards in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

The chemical and petrochemical international electrotechnical commission (IEC) encompasses the application of IEC standards, electrical hardware, automation solutions, and safety systems throughout industrial facilities and infrastructure. Its primary objective is to deliver standardized electrical and automation frameworks that ensure safe operations, minimize risks, and optimize performance by providing reliable and compliant electrical systems. These standards help streamline processes and improve interoperability across complex industrial environments.

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Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Chemical and Petrochemical IEC Market

A significant factor propelling the expansion of the chemical and petrochemical IEC industry is the increasing scale of petrochemical production. This process involves converting crude oil and natural gas feedstocks into essential chemical components like ethylene and propylene, which serve as foundational materials for manufacturing plastics, synthetic fabrics, and numerous industrial chemicals. The rising global demand for plastics and polymers used in everyday products such as packaging, automotive parts, textiles, and construction materials fuels this expansion. The IEC supports this growth by establishing internationally recognized standards for electrical systems and automation that enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and equipment compatibility within petrochemical plants. For example, in May 2024, Zero Carbon Analytics, a UK-based nonprofit, projected that oil demand for petrochemical feedstocks will account for approximately 40% of total oil demand growth between 2022 and 2028. This underscores how petrochemical production growth is a key contributor to the IEC market's development.

Expansion of Industrial Automation as a Market Catalyst

Another major driver is the rapid growth of industrial automation, which relies on robotics, control systems, and sensor-based technologies to carry out industrial tasks with minimal human involvement. The surge in automation is motivated by the need to boost productivity, reduce errors, and optimize resource utilization. This trend promotes the adoption of IEC-compliant standardized control systems, safety protocols, and interoperable electrical devices across complex industrial workflows. For instance, the World Robotics 2024 report from the International Federation of Robotics highlighted that by September 2024, the global operational stock of industrial robots reached 4,281,585 units, marking a 10% year-over-year rise. Additionally, over 500,000 new robots were installed annually for the third year in a row, with Asia responsible for 70% of these deployments in 2023, followed by Europe at 17% and the Americas at 10%. This widespread industrial automation is significantly boosting demand for IEC-compliant systems in chemical and petrochemical facilities.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the chemical and petrochemical international electrotechnical commission (IEC) market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes several key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the evolving market landscape.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Chemical And Petrochemical IEC Market Outlook Improves as Global Demand and Industrial Standards Drive Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 25, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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