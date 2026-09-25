MP CM Mohan Yadav Links Deendayal Upadhyay's Vision With Modi Govt's Self-Reliance Push

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday invoked Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Integral Humanism, self-reliance and 'Antyodaya' (last mile delivery) while highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideological legacy.

Chief Minister Yadav linked Upadhyaya's vision with the Narendra Modi government's development agenda, saying his ideas were taking shape through the campaign for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

He made the remarks after paying floral tribute to Upadhyaya, a founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, at his statue in Lalghati of Bhopal on his birth anniversary.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was in Bhopal to launch the bus service in Madhya Pradesh, was also present at the programme.

Chief Minister Yadav used the occasion to present the BJP government's emphasis on domestic production, local industries and support for farmers, women, youth and small entrepreneurs as an extension of Upadhyaya's economic and social philosophy.

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's core message was self-reliance, Swadeshi and an Atmanirbhar Bharat. He gave the philosophy of Integral Humanism while being concerned about the happiness, dignity and welfare of the last person in society," the Chief Minister said.

He added that Upadhyaya believed development was meaningful only when its benefits reached the last person in society and every citizen could lead a self-reliant and dignified life.

Chief Minister Yadav said the Modi government was taking forward these principles by strengthening domestic production and encouraging local enterprises.

He added that the shift towards self-reliance was a continuation of an ideological vision articulated by Upadhyaya decades ago.

"The seed of Swadeshi and self-reliance sown by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya is today growing into a large tree of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The state BJP leadership also used the anniversary to reinforce the party's organisational connection with Upadhyaya's ideas.

State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal described the philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as a continuing source of inspiration for BJP workers and linked it to the party's emphasis on service and welfare.

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a great national leader who gave direction to the BJP's ideology through his vision and ideas and dedicated his entire life to national service and the welfare of the last person in society," Khandelwal said.

He added that the BJP's organisational work should continue to focus on service, self-reliance and Antyodaya and that the benefits of development should reach the most deprived sections.

The birth anniversary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder was observed across Madhya Pradesh, with programmes organised at BJP booths and cleanliness drives held simultaneously.

Seminars were conducted in various districts with the participation of Ministers, MPs, MLAs, party office-bearers and workers.

The observance comes as the BJP continues to invoke Upadhyaya's concepts of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya as part of its ideological narrative.