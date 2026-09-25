Kazakhstan, China Sign 50 Commercial Agreements Worth $8.2 Bln

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 50 commercial agreements worth $8.2 billion were signed today as part of the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty, the press service of the president of Kazakhstan said.

Earlier today, 10 agreements signed as part of the forum had already been announced.

The agreements include:

An agreement on the construction of an electrolytic aluminum production plant and an accompanying wind power plant in the Abay region between the Akimat of the Abay region and a consortium of Xinjiang Sanbao Industrial Group Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Wanjiang Investment Co., Ltd.;

An agreement on the construction of a particleboard (chipboard) production plant in Semey between the Akimat of the Abay region and a consortium of Xinjiang Sanbao Industrial Group Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Wanjiang Investment Co., Ltd.;

An agreement on joint project development between Samruk-Energy JSC, China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. and SANY Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.;

An agreement on the basic terms for establishing a specialized investment fund at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), focused on financing promising projects in Kazakhstan between NC Kazakh Invest JSC and Silk Road Finance Corporation;

An agreement on cooperation in implementing investment projects in the renewable energy sector - wind power plants with a total capacity of 450 MW in the Akmola region between the Akimat of the Akmola region and SUNGROW Renewable Development Co., Ltd.;

An agreement of intent to implement the project "Creation of a high-tech automotive manufacturing complex for the production of passenger and specialized vehicles" between the Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region and East Motors Corporation LLP;

An agreement on cooperation between the Akimat of the Turkestan region and Turan Chemical Company LLP for the construction of a urea fertilizer production plant;

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in organizing and supporting the issuance of dim sum bonds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) between the Akimat of Almaty and Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited;

An agreement on the implementation of a project to develop a multifunctional complex with an international-brand hotel and a business center between the Akimat of Almaty, Everest Development and SunnyWorld Group;

An agreement approving preliminary financing terms for the purposes of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, including the financing of investment projects in priority sectors of the economy between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC and China Construction Bank Corporation Astana Branch.