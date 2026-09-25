October Is The Perfect Time To Visit Mercer County, PA, For Fall Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From fall foliage and local history to live performances, seasonal flavors and Halloween traditions, Mercer County's October calendar gives travelers plenty of reasons to plan a fall getaway.

Sharon, PA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October brings together some of the experiences that make fall travel distinctive in Mercer County, Pennsylvania: changing leaves, outdoor recreation, community traditions, local history, performing arts, and seasonal events. Visit Mercer County, PA, the official tourist promotion agency for Mercer County, encourages travelers to explore the county in October 2026 and use its online event calendar to plan a day trip, weekend getaway, or longer fall visit.

For travelers wondering when to experience fall color in Mercer County, October is an important planning window. Visit Mercer County's general foliage guidance identifies mid-October through late October as the typical period for the area's strongest fall color, with Oct. 12-26 often providing particularly good viewing conditions. Actual timing can vary with the weather, making updated local information useful when planning a trip.

“Fall is a wonderful time to experience Mercer County because our communities offer so many different ways to enjoy the season,” said Carmen Aiello, president and CEO of Visit Mercer County, PA.



October Begins With Mercer County History and Outdoor Experiences

Saturday, Oct. 3 offers several ways to experience Mercer County's history and landscape. Echoes Across the Water, presented with DCNR, is scheduled at the John C. Oliver Multi-Purpose Trail Trailhead. Activities include opportunities to learn about Mercer County history through demonstrations and hands-on experiences, along with a program exploring the region's charcoal history.

Also on Oct. 3, the Oakwood Cemetery Tours: The Best of the Best in Sharon will take visitors through stories connected to people and places from the community's past. The Sharon Historical Society and Oakwood Cemetery Association event includes approximately 1.5 miles of walking and is free and open to the public.

Visitors looking for a creative seasonal activity can also find October programming at DJ's Greenhouse & Gardens, including a Fall Harvest Wreath or Swag Workshop on Oct. 6, A Final Walk in the Gardens on Oct. 10, and a Fall Tea Party on Oct. 11.



Outdoor Recreation and the Arts Fill the Second Weekend of October

The October calendar continues Saturday, Oct. 10, with the Best Dam Ride Ever at Jefferson Township Fairgrounds. This UTV ride, sponsored by Fetter Veterinary Clinic, benefits local VFD partners to help them obtain the equipment, training, and resources needed to serve their communities. The event includes a concert by country music singer Chris Higbee and an event reception with food trucks, giveaways, and family fun.

That afternoon, music and American history come together for Celebrate 250, a collaboration between ACTS Performing Arts Center and the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. The program features Americana and All-American favorites as part of the region's observance of America's 250th anniversary. Mercer County's event information identifies the Oct. 10 performance as taking place in Greenville.

The variety continues Oct. 13, when The Barricade Boys are scheduled to perform at Orr Auditorium at Westminster College. Together, these events let visitors build an October itinerary around more than one interest, pairing a scenic drive or outdoor activity with local history, arts, and entertainment.



Greenville Brings Fall Flavor and Seasonal Traditions Downtown

Beginning Oct. 12, Scarecrows in the Park adds a distinctly seasonal touch to Greenville's Central Park. Scarecrows created by businesses, organizations, and individuals will remain on display through Oct. 31, and the community is invited to vote for favorites.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, downtown Greenville hosts Fall Flavor Fest, featuring participating wineries, breweries, and distilleries along Main Street, along with downtown merchant and restaurant specials. The 2026 event also adds local artisans and a chili cook-off. Alcohol tasting tickets are for visitors aged 21 and older.

The same weekend provides another option in Hermitage. Action Valley Con is scheduled for Oct. 17-18 at the Hickory VFW, with toy and comic vendors among the attractions listed on the official event calendar. With multiple October events across the county, travelers can use an event as a starting point for a larger itinerary that includes local dining, shopping, scenic drives, and an overnight stay.



Halloween Weekend Closes October With Family and Performing Arts Events

The final weekend of October brings several Halloween-themed activities to Mercer County.On Friday, Oct. 30, the Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show is scheduled at ACTS Performing Arts Center, bringing a theatrical, supernatural theme to Halloween weekend. Saturday, Oct. 31 includes the annual Halloween Parade in downtown Greenville, followed by Greenville Trick or Treat. Other Oct. 31 events on the Mercer County calendar include Kids Halloween at Lisa's General Store, Dress Up Day at Irons Mill Farmstead and Halloween Night at Jone's Shakes.

Together, they give families and other visitors several ways to end an October trip with a community Halloween tradition.



Turn an October Event Into a Mercer County Fall Getaway

October's events are only part of the trip-planning opportunity. Mercer County offers lodging, dining, shopping, outdoor recreation and visitor resources that can help travelers turn an individual event into a weekend itinerary. The county's location at the crossroads of Interstates 79, 80, and 376 also connects its communities with travelers moving through Western Pennsylvania.

Visitors can check the official Visit Mercer County, PA event calendar for current dates, locations, and event information before traveling. Because event details can change, travelers should also verify schedules, admission requirements, and other information with individual event organizers.

About VisitMercerCountyPA

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes Mercer County as a travel destination in western Pennsylvania, connecting visitors with the region's outdoor recreation, attractions, shopping, dining, golf, lodging, events and group-travel experiences.



Located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, Erie and Cleveland, Mercer County offers activities ranging from exploring state parks to visiting local communities, restaurants, wineries, breweries and retail destinations. VisitMercerCountyPA provides trip-planning resources and information for leisure travelers, families, groups and event organizers.

Attachments



Fall Biking at Maurice K. Goddard State Park in Mercer County, PA Fall Farm Scene in Mercer County, Pennsylvania

CONTACT: Carissa Renninger VisitMercerCountyPA 724-346-3771...