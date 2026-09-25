Testmu AI Launches Test Deduplication Agent To Clean Up Test Repositories Bloated By AI-Generated Test Cases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Test Manager capability reads test cases semantically, scores every match, and puts a human in front of every deletion; ships alongside archiving, cross-project sharing, and bulk test run actions

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the Full Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced the Test Deduplication Agen in Test Manage, an AI agent that finds duplicate and near-duplicate test cases across a project and hands teams a scored review queue to clear them.

AI has made test cases fast and easy to produce. The result, for many teams, is a repository that has grown faster than anyone can maintain it: The same login flow gets written three times. A regression suite gets copied for a release and never merged back. The cost shows up later: slower runs, fixes that miss two of the three copies, and coverage numbers that claim more than the team tests. Past a few thousand cases, nobody finds them manually.

The Test Deduplication Agent reads test cases the way a reviewer would. It analyses each case's title, steps, and description and matches on meaning rather than wording, so cases that describe the same behaviour in different words are caught, not just exact copies. Every match gets a score from 0 to 100, grouped into bands, so teams clear near-certain duplicates first and work down to cases that overlap in intent but diverge in wording.

Nothing is deleted automatically. Each duplicate is reviewed side by side against a base test case, with an AI-written summary of how the two relate. Reviewers can ignore a match, promote a better-written duplicate to become the base, or mark it for deletion. A running tally shows what has been marked, broken down by confidence band, and the final deletion requires explicit confirmation. Test runs and their results are retained.

"AI has removed the friction from writing tests, and that has quietly created a new kind of debt inside test repositories," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at TestMu AI. "Duplicates don't look like a problem until a suite takes twice as long to run and a fix lands in one copy but not the other three. We built the Test Deduplication Agent to understand what a test case is actually checking, surface the overlap with a score, and then get out of the way so a person makes the final call."

The agent clears duplication that already exists; keeping new duplicates out is handled at the point of creation by Smart Contex, which checks the existing repository before AI generates any test case. Three further Test Manager capabilities round out repository upkeep:



Archive test cases: Retire a test case without destroying it. Archived cases drop out of lists, runs, reports, and duplicate scans but keep their ID, version history, and past results, and can be restored unchanged. Up to 500 can be archived in one action. Read mor

Share test cases across projects: Maintain a test case once in a source project and share it, with the same ID, to other projects instead of copying it. Every change reaches every receiving project; each project runs it and keeps its own results. Read mor Bulk test run actions: Move, copy, or delete up to 1,000 test runs in one action. Moved runs keep their ID, URL, and history; copies start fresh for the next regression pass. Read mor

The Test Deduplication Agent is available now in Test Manager. Each scan costs a flat five credits, charged only when it finds at least one duplicate group. For full details, see the documentatio.

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a full-stack agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale and AI-native by design, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality across web, mobile, and enterprise applications on real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

CONTACT: Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI... | +91 98709 81968a-TestMu.png' referrerpolicy='no-referrer-when-downgrade' />