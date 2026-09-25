Doba Partners With AC Hampton To Connect Ecommerce Education With Dropshipping Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership combines Supreme Ecom's ecommerce education with Doba's product research, sourcing, multichannel listing, inventory synchronization and fulfillment capabilities.









Doba announces a strategic partnership with AC Hampton and Supreme Ecom.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doba, an AI-powered, U.S.-focused dropshipping platform, today announced a strategic partnership with ecommerce educator AC Hampton, founder and CEO of Supreme Ecom. The collaboration combines Supreme Ecom's ecommerce education with Doba's product sourcing and operational capabilities, enabling Shopify and other ecommerce sellers to put what they learn into action across product research, sourcing, listing, inventory management and fulfillment.

Learning the fundamentals of ecommerce is only the first step. Sellers must still identify products, evaluate sourcing options, publish accurate listings, monitor inventory and coordinate fulfillment. These operational demands can create a disconnect between understanding ecommerce concepts and managing a store day to day.

Connecting Ecommerce Education With Practical Operations

Through the partnership, the Supreme Ecom community will be introduced to Doba's platform and practical sourcing and fulfillment resources. Doba gives sellers access to more than one million SKUs, including products available from U.S.-based warehouses, while supporting product research, sourcing, listing and order fulfillment in a connected workflow.

Doba Pilot, Doba's AI dropshipping agent, supports product research, sourcing, multichannel listing and fulfillment, while Doba's broader platform synchronizes inventory and supports day-to-day operations. For Shopify sellers, this creates a connected workflow instead of separate tasks.

“Learning how to build a store and running one day to day are two different challenges,” said Mandy Ji, CEO of Doba.“Sellers need access to products, synchronized inventory information and fulfillment workflows that support day-to-day execution. Our work with AC Hampton and Supreme Ecom connects ecommerce education with the operational tools sellers can use to put that knowledge into practice.”

What the Partnership Means for Sellers

For aspiring and growth-stage sellers, the partnership creates a clearer pathway from ecommerce instruction to day-to-day operations.

“Doba takes one of the hardest parts of starting an ecommerce business, finding quality products and reliable suppliers, and makes it simple,” said AC Hampton, founder and CEO of Supreme Ecom.“With over a million SKUs, US-based inventory, and AI tools built right into the workflow, it is exactly the kind of platform I want my students using as they build their stores. I'm excited to partner with Doba and put it in front of my audience.”

The partnership takes effect Sept. 15, 2026. To learn more about Doba and its dropshipping platform, visit .

About Doba

Doba is an AI-powered, U.S.-focused dropshipping platform that helps online sellers conduct product research, source from suppliers, publish multichannel listings, synchronize inventory data and manage order fulfillment across connected ecommerce channels. The platform provides access to more than one million SKUs, including products from U.S.-based warehouses, and supports sellers from product research through fulfillment. Doba supports major ecommerce channels including Shopify, BigCommerce, Wix, eBay, Walmart and TikTok Shop. Learn more at .

About AC Hampton and Supreme Ecom

AC Hampton is the founder and CEO of Supreme Ecom and one of the most-followed ecommerce educators on YouTube. Through his channel and mentorship programs, AC has taught hundreds of thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs how to build and scale real dropshipping and Shopify businesses from the ground up. Known for his practical, step-by-step teaching style, he focuses on showing everyday people the exact process behind product research, store building, paid traffic, and turning a first sale into a sustainable business.

Media Contact

Jennifer Jin

Doba, Inc.

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