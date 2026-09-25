JAN-PRO Of The Western Carolinas Outlines What Commercial Cleaning Programs Cover In Asheville

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The overview details office cleaning, janitorial service, and business cleaning programs for facilities across Asheville and Western North Carolina.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES - JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in the Western Carolinas has published an overview of what commercial cleaning programs cover for businesses in Asheville and across Western North Carolina, describing the office cleaning, janitorial, and business cleaning services that make up a managed recurring program.The office's North Carolina territory covers Buncombe, Henderson, and Transylvania counties, including Asheville, Hendersonville, Brevard, Arden, Fletcher, Weaverville, Black Mountain, and Mills River. According to the overview, a commercial cleaning program for an Asheville-area facility typically covers:Office cleaning on a recurring schedule. Offices in Asheville and Hendersonville are typically serviced nightly, after hours, or on a custom cadence, with desks, break rooms, and common areas cleaned to a documented scope. Recurring office cleaning is the core of most business cleaning contracts in the region.High-touch surface disinfection. Door handles, shared equipment, light switches, and restroom fixtures are the primary points through which germs move in a workplace, and commercial cleaning programs prioritize disinfecting them on a defined schedule.Restroom cleaning and restocking. Restrooms receive the heaviest shared use in most facilities and are serviced on a cadence matched to traffic, with soap and paper consumables restocked as part of scheduled janitorial service.Floor and carpet care. Regular maintenance of carpets, hard floors, and entryways keeps high-traffic areas presentable and extends the life of the surfaces - a practical consideration in a region with four-season weather and heavy tourist foot traffic.Inspection and correction. A defined inspection process and a stated commitment to correct missed areas are what distinguish a managed business cleaning program from occasional cleaning.Western North Carolina's business base spans tourism and hospitality, healthcare and medical offices, breweries and food production, manufacturing, retail, and a growing professional office market. Each facility type carries different cleaning requirements, and the overview notes that commercial cleaning programs are typically scoped to the facility rather than delivered as a single standard service. JAN-PRO accounts in the region are serviced by certified franchise owners trained in the brand's industry-specific cleaning systems."Most businesses in the Asheville area are not looking for a one-time cleaning - they are looking for a standard that holds every visit," said Justin Morris, Director of Sales at JAN-PRO of the Western Carolinas. "A managed program means the office is cleaned to the same documented scope every service, the restrooms are stocked, the floors hold up through the seasons, and there is a specific person accountable for the result."The office provides commercial cleaning in Asheville, office cleaning in Asheville, and janitorial services in Hendersonville, along with business cleaning services throughout Buncombe, Henderson, and Transylvania counties. Facility walkthroughs and program consultations are available by request at (864) 458-3053.About JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in the Western CarolinasJAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in the Western Carolinas provides commercial cleaning and disinfection services across Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, including Asheville, Hendersonville, and Brevard in Buncombe, Henderson, and Transylvania counties, and the Greenville–Spartanburg area. The office serves offices, medical facilities, industrial sites, hospitality venues, and retail locations through certified franchise owners using standardized, industry-specific cleaning systems. It is part of the JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchise network, which operates across 41 states and 9 countries. Cleaning and disinfecting services are provided by independently owned and operated JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchisees. Learn more at jan-pro/westerncarolinas/.

Justin Morris

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in the Western Carolinas

(864) 458-3053

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JAN-PRO of the Western Carolinas Outlines What Commercial Cleaning Programs Cover in Asheville News Provided By Concinnity Digital September 25, 2026, 13:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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