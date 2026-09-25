JLK Rosenberger Names Maria Vigul To Partner As Firm Expands In Texas

Maria Vigul, newly named partner in the insurance practice at JLK Rosenberger LLP

Insurance specialist who began her career at the firm becomes its first homegrown partner and will help lead growth in Texas.

- Bill Rosenberger, Insurance Practice Lead, JLK Rosenberger

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The partners of JLK Rosenberger are pleased to announce the promotion of Maria Vigul to partner.

Maria brings deep technical expertise to a growing insurance practice where she works with property and casualty as well as life and health insurers. She is the first professional to reach the partner level after spending her entire post-college career at the firm.

She has built a reputation for stepping into leadership roles throughout her career. She served as president of the Southern California Chapter of the Insurance Accounting and Systems Association (IASA), as a national volunteer for the organization, and on the board of CalCPA's Los Angeles Chapter. She is recognized as one of the firm's leading technical insurance experts and regularly mentors the firm's insurance professionals, contributes to the firm's SSAP Chat blog, and serves as a trainer at its SSAP Chat Live events.

"Maria is a get-it-done kind of professional," said Bill Rosenberger, insurance practice lead at JLK Rosenberger. "When she takes something on, it happens, and clients love working with her because of it. She has earned this promotion many times over, and I'm excited to see the impact she'll have as she helps lead our growth in Texas."

About JLK Rosenberger LLP

JLK Rosenberger is a full-service Certified Public Accounting firm with offices in Irvine and Glendale, California and Dallas, Texas. The firm is ranked as the 10th largest insurance practice in the United States. JLK Rosenberger also focuses on other industries including construction, manufacturing, non-profits, and professional athletes. Visit .

Jolayna D Arndt

JLK Rosenberger

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JLK Rosenberger Names Maria Vigul to Partner as Firm Expands in Texas News Provided By JLK Rosenberger September 25, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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