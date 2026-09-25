Mou Signed For Establishing Satellite Campus Of IIM Jammu In Leh

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Sept 25 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu and the Ladakh administration on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishing the institute's satellite campus at Leh.

The MoU to expand access to quality management education for students in the Union Territory was signed in the presence of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

Officials said the satellite campus will offer a four-year BBA (Honours) programme with an initial intake of 60 students.

The programme is scheduled to commence in October, officials said.

More than 600 candidates have expressed interest for the 60 available seats.

The campus infrastructure was prepared within two months of finalising the plan.

Other existing institutions of higher education in Ladakh region include the University of Ladakh was the first-ever cluster and trans-Himalayan university in the region, established in 2019 with campuses in both Leh and Kargil, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

Sindhu Central University is a public Central University established to expand access to higher education and specialised research in the Union Territory.

Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS): Located in Choglamsar, Leh, operates as a deemed university focusing on Buddhist philosophy, arts, and Himalayan studies.

Major Colleges in Ladakh union territory are Eliezer Joldan Memorial College (EJM College), Located in Leh, it is one of the oldest and premier constituent arts and science degree colleges in the region.

Government Degree College Kargil was established in Kargil, it provides undergraduate courses in arts, science, and commerce streams.

Government Degree College Nubra serves students in the Nubra Valley sub-division of Leh.

Government Degree College Khaltse offers undergraduate arts and general degree programs in Leh district.

GDC Drass delivers localised higher education options within the Drass subdivision in Kargil.

GDCK Sankoo Campus: Established in 2022 to serve as a higher studies centre in the Sankoo subdivision of Kargil.

Government Model Degree College Zanskar provides accessible campus learning for students in the Zanskar Valley.

In addition to this, students from Ladakh having Scheduled Tribe status get admission in various educational and professional institutions in the country.