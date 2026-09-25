Kraig Labs' Atlas Milestone Opens The Door To Potential Historic Spider Silk Advancements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) --

Darwin's bark spider offers a remarkable demonstration of what nature can engineer. Its silk ranks among the toughest natural fibers ever measured, with landmark research reporting roughly ten times the toughness of Kevlar a measure of how much energy a material can absorb before breaking. That extraordinary performance helps explain the enormous interest in turning spider silk biology into commercially useful materials.

It also provides context for a major development at Kraig Biocraft Laboratories.

According to the company's release, Kraig has successfully integrated every planned Project Atlas transgene into living commercial silkworm hosts, completing its foundational Atlas Gene Library.

For readers following the company, the significance goes beyond the completion of a research collection. Kraig now has the full planned set of genetic building blocks inside living silkworms, establishing the foundation to combine those technologies and test what they can accomplish together.

The company says the library enables more than 200 potential genetic configurations. Its ultimate objective is to combine the full suite of Atlas genetics into a single production strain with advanced material properties.

Successfully completing that integration and demonstrating the intended performance could mark a historic milestone for Kraig and a significant advance in engineered biomaterials.

“Completing the Atlas Gene Library is a defining milestone for Project Atlas,” said Dr. Xiaoli Zhang, Kraig's Chief Scientist.“Every planned Atlas transgene has now been established in commercial silkworm hosts, giving us the complete set of genetic building blocks we envisioned when Project Atlas began.”

The scale of the opportunity becomes clearer when considering how materials are used. An industrial fiber may need to withstand repeated stress. A protective textile may require energy absorption and flexibility. Different applications demand different combinations of properties.

Atlas is designed to pursue enhanced strength, toughness, and flexibility beyond Kraig's current recombinant spider silk production line. Its genetic library could give researchers a way to explore multiple fiber designs and identify combinations suited to different performance requirements.

The Darwin's bark spider comparison makes that ambition tangible. Nature has already demonstrated extraordinary silk performance. The engineering challenge is to translate that potential into useful fibers within a practical production system. Testing will establish the performance of Atlas-derived materials.

Kraig's earlier work provides an important foundation for understanding the direction of the program. The company previously reported knock-in/knock-out gene-editing technology for producing nearly pure spider silk, demonstrating its ability to make targeted changes to silkworm silk genetics. That history provides context for Atlas's broader ambition of bringing multiple advanced genetic technologies together in one strain.

The next stage is to establish stable homozygous breeding lines carrying matching copies of the relevant genetic insert. Those lines will provide the foundation for systematically assembling combinations and evaluating the resulting fibers.

For investors, this creates a concrete sequence of milestones to follow: stable breeding lines, successful genetic combinations, measured material performance, and selection of candidates for further commercial development.

The more than 200 configurations represent potential designs to investigate. Their value will emerge as researchers determine which combinations produce useful properties and can support reliable production.

Kraig says Atlas is advancing alongside its commercial spider silk production operations. That parallel development is central to the opportunity: better-performing materials need a manufacturing system capable of delivering them consistently.

With the Atlas Gene Library complete, Kraig has assembled the building blocks for its next major scientific push. The coming phases will test whether those components can work together to deliver a new generation of advanced fibers and how far the company can extend the commercial possibilities of engineered spider silk.



Agnarsson, Kuntner & Blackledge (2010)-PLOS ONE

The original study reported average silk toughness of approximately 350 MJ/m3, with some samples reaching 520 MJ/m3, and a comparison of more than ten times the toughness of Kevlar. This is the main source to link in the PR. Garb and colleagues (2019)-Communications Biology

Examines the silk proteins that may contribute to this exceptional toughness and reiterates the tenfold Kevlar comparison, explaining the combination of strength and unusual stretchability.

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