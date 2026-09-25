Integra Lifesciences Marks 20 Years Of CUSA® Technology With Liver Surgery Education At ACS Clinical Congress 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to feature surgeon-led educational programming and technologies supporting liver surgery

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) will mark 20 years of CUSA® technology within its portfolio at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2026, taking place September 26-29 in Washington, D.C. The company will feature surgeon-led educational programming focused on liver surgery, including presentations and clinical discussions featuring the CUSA Clarity Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator System and MicroFrance® laparoscopic surgical instrumentation.

As part of ACS's Innovation Theater programming, Integra LifeSciences will feature presentations from internationally recognized liver surgeons to share clinical perspectives and experience with approaches to complex liver procedures. With more than 800,000 people diagnosed with liver cancer worldwide each year1, continued education and collaboration in liver surgery remain important for the treatment of patients with complex hepatobiliary conditions, including liver tumors.

Presenters include:



Goro Honda, M.D., Ph.D., FACS, Department of Surgery, Institute of Gastroenterology, Tokyo Women's Medical University Adnan Alseidi, M.D., M.Ed., M.B.A., FACS, professor of surgery, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and specialist in liver, pancreas and biliary surgery



"The ACS Congress provides an important opportunity to engage with the surgical community and exchange perspectives," said Harvinder Singh, executive vice president and president, Specialty Surgery, Integra LifeSciences. "As we mark 20 years of CUSA within the Integra LifeSciences portfolio, we are proud of the role this technology plays in supporting surgeons globally. Integra LifeSciences remains focused on building upon proven technologies while addressing evolving clinical needs."

Conference attendees are invited to visit Integra LifeSciences at Booth 428 and participate in the company's Innovation Theater programming.

About CUSA® Clarity Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator System

The CUSA Clarity Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator System is indicated for use in surgical procedures where fragmentation, emulsification and aspiration of soft and hard (e.g. bone) tissue is desirable, such as neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, gynecological surgery, cardiac surgery and liver resection and transplant surgery.

About MicroFrance® Laparoscopic Instruments

The MicroFrance® laparoscopic manual surgical instruments are intended for use in a wide variety of surgical procedures, including laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures. The instruments are intended to scrape, cut, grasp, hold, remove, or manipulate tissue or structures.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies is trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver transformative care. For the latest news and information about Integra LifeSciences and its products, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and which may be beyond our control. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential applications and efficacy of the Integra LifeSciences products described herein and the realization of improvements to health outcomes. There can be no assurance that previously observed benefits will be replicated. The actual effect of the use of these products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the particular circumstances and patient in question. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will achieve or maintain commercial success. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Integra LifeSciences' business, particularly those identified under the headings“Risk Factors” and“Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” included in Integra LifeSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and Integra LifeSciences undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

...

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

...

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1 American Cancer Society. Key Statistics About Liver Cancer. Updated Jan. 13, 2026. Accessed Sept. 23, 2026. American Cancer Society liver cancer statistics. [cancer.org]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at