Banco Santander Chile: Third Quarter 2026 Analyst And Investor Webcast / Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast onChile time (9.00 AM ET) where we will discuss 3Q 2026 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Patricia Pérez, CFO, Cristian Vicuña, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of IR and Andres Sansone, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Management Commentary report will be published on October 30, 2026, before the market opens. The quiet period begins on October 16.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at:

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:

United Kingdom +44 203 984 9844

USA +1 718 866 4614

Austria +43 720 022981

Brazil +556120171549

Canada +1 587 855 1318

Chile +56228401484

Czech Republic +420 910 880101

Estonia +372 609 4102

Finland +35 8753 26 4477

France +33 1758 50 878

Germany +49 30 25 555 323

Hong Kong +852 3001 6551

Mexico +52 55 1168 9973

Peru +51 1 7060950

Poland +48 22 124 49 59

Russia +7 495 283 98 58

Singapore +65 3138 6816

South Africa +27872500455

South Korea +82 70 4732 5006

Sweden +46 10 551 30 20

Turkey +90 850 390 7512

Ukraine +380 89 324 0624

Participant Passcode: 720987

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please contact Cristian Vicuña at Banco Santander Chile at ..., Rowena Lambert at ... or Claudia Villalon at ...

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cristian Vicuña

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Email: ...

Website:

About Santander

Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk ratings in Latin America, with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard & Poor's, A+ from the Japan Credit Rating Agency, and AA- from HR Ratings. All ratings have a stable outlook as of the date of this report.

As of June 30, 2026, the Bank has total assets of CLP 70,323,331 million (US$ 76,348million), total gross loans (including loans owed by banks) at amortized cost of CLP 41,426,628 million (US$ 44,976 million), total deposits of CLP 32,390,791 million (US$ 35,166 million), and shareholders' equity of CLP 4,974,214 million (US$ 5,400 million). The BIS capital ratio is 16.6%, with a core capital ratio of 11.1%. As of June 30, 2026, Santander Chile employs 8,315 people and has 224 branches throughout Chile.