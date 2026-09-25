Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV). (“Innventure” or the“Company”), on behalf of all investors who purchased Innventure shares between November 17, 2025, and August 13, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

Investors who purchased Innventure shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for October 27, 2026.

The filed Complaint alleges that Innventure and its executives overstated the likelihood/value of Accelsius's DarkNX data-center project and, consequently, overstated Accelsius's expected 2026 revenue and cash flow. Innventure presented the DarkNX agreement as a major, transformative commercial opportunity, while allegedly failing to disclose information indicating that the project was unlikely to materialize.

On August 13, 2026, Innventure said it was suspending its previously communicated 2026 Accelsius revenue/cash-flow expectations. Its 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stated that the DarkNX deployment site was no longer available and the project had been removed from internal bookings.

On this news Inventure fell $1.98 per share, or 55%, from the closing price on August 12, 2026, of $3.60 per share, to close at $1.62 per share, on August 14, 2026.

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



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