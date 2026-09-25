Techdiscriminates Launches To Hold Bad Actors In Tech Accountable

A TechDiscriminates billboard

New platform launches to give a voice to those harmed by ongoing bad behavior in the industry

- Kate Lowry, Founder TechdiscriminatesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TechDiscriminates, a new platform and sister site of WallStreetDiscriminates, launched today. The site is an advocacy project designed to provide a space for those who have been victims of harassment, hostility, intimidation, discrimination, assault, and other forms of bad behavior in tech workplaces to share their stories, who may otherwise feel isolated or alone.By raising awareness of the ways that bad actors in tech abuse their power, the platform hopes to create accountability and transparency in an industry known for its use of NDAs and power plays.Billboard advertising for the project is up and live on highway 101 in Silicon Valley and circling top tech headquarters of startups and big tech companies in the Valley.“We are in an age where the average person is feeling left behind, subject to the whims of billionaires who have forgotten what it means to be an everyday person. As AI improves workers are starting to be seen as expendable - and by extension, less deserving of respect and dignity,” said TechDiscriminates founder Kate Lowry,“Alone, each person who experiences harm may feel afraid and lost, but together, we can hold those in the industry who use their power poorly accountable. Because every person matters, whether they're a day one executive assistant or a CEO.”TechDiscriminates is part of a group of projects Lowry is building, including Seen, an evidence logging platform for people experiencing harassment, and WithMe, a collective whistleblower financing platform (nofightalone).The site is expected to be of interest to technology, business, workplace, venture capital, startup, and finance reporters. Visitors can access the platform at TechDiscriminates.About Kate LowryKate Lowry is a founder and AI researcher in Silicon Valley. A former venture capitalist, she is the plaintiff in Lowry v. Insight Partners, a landmark case about alleged discrimination in tech. TechDiscriminates is an independent initiative created to address systemic industry trends and operates entirely separate from her personal legal proceedings.About TechDiscriminatesTechDiscriminates is an advocacy project to promote transparency and accountability in the tech industry. The name says it plainly: an industry that discriminates between those with power and those without. It aims to provide a voice to people who have no current forum, and to prompt discussion about improving conditions for workers in the industry.The website is intended to provide a broader platform for personal experiences across the technology sector and is not limited to, based on, or related to any single company or dispute. The platform serves as an open forum for user-submitted, first-person perspectives and does not adopt or verify the factual claims made by third-party contributors.

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TechDiscriminates Launches to Hold Bad Actors in Tech Accountable News Provided By PressFriendly September 25, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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