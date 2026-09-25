Parenting Coach With 30 Years In Conflict Resolution Launches No Regret Response Kit For Moms

Amy Armstrong, Founder of The Center for Family Resolution and Creator of the VOICE Boundary Framework

The Center for Family Resolution releases three tools for moms protecting the bond with a son during conflict.

- Amy Armstrong, Founder, The Center for Family ResolutionCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Family Resolution, a national practice that coaches parents through custody conflict, today released the No Regret Response Kit, a set of three tools for moms holding a relationship with a son together while the adults are still fighting. Amy Armstrong, a parenting coach who has worked with parents for 30 years and trains family court judges nationally, introduced the kit during a new appearance on Raising Boys, Building Men with host Heidi Alsop. The tools were previously reserved for parents already enrolled in her programs.Separation is rarely what damages a child. The conflict wrapped around it is. In houses with teenage sons, the parent absorbing much of that conflict is the mother, and she usually reads it as a threat she may be losing him.Armstrong reads it the opposite way. "If your child knows that they cannot lose your love, it, in fact, is safer for you to be the one to dump on," she said during her appearance on Raising Boys, Building Men. Being the safe one is not the problem; having no response ready is.The first tool in the No Regret Response Kit covers how to disagree without it turning into a fight. Armstrong coaches moms to name the moment instead of correcting the kid, with a line as ordinary as telling a son it sounds like he is not quite ready for dinner yet. The standard holds, the criticism disappears and the door stays open.The same tool handles the attitude that arrives with no warning. Instead of stopping a son mid-sentence, a mom repeats his complaint back in words that name the feeling under it.The second tool is a five-minute nervous system reset Armstrong calls an SOS. Anger reaches a boy faster than any other emotion because it fires from a reactive part of the brain, and a mom running on her own adrenaline cannot teach him anything in that state. "When we're activated, we're not learning.We're just surviving," Armstrong said on the episode.She has moms run the reset on schedule instead of in the heat of it. Weekends at the other parent's house are the obvious slot, especially when a son comes home glowing about dad.The third tool in the No Regret Response Kit is a boundary diagnostic for moms whose limits keep collapsing. Most boundary advice fails because it is aimed at the other parent, and the principle under Armstrong's version, Pro-Me Not Anti-You, aims it back at the mom. The tool sorts what she is willing and able to do from what she has been demanding of somebody else.The parent coach built the kit around the question she gets most, which is whether she has already wrecked it by yelling or saying something about dad she regrets. Guilt is useful for one thing, she says, and that is information. "Here's what you can count on from me going forward," Armstrong said on the podcast, calling it the sentence that lands harder than any apology.Alsop, a social worker, certified life coach and mother of five sons, tied the approach to influence. "Once we build the connection, then we have more influence," Alsop said during the episode.Judges noticed before the coaching industry did. Armstrong now receives court orders from five or six states routing parents into co-parent coaching, a shift she says shortens cases and saves families thousands of dollars in attorney fees.Amy Armstrong, LISW-S, is the founder of The Center for Family Resolution and the Center for Coach Development. She sits on court reform committees for the Supreme Court of Ohio. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Parents and USA Today, and on CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox News.She wrote Real-Time Parenting and has Boundary Basics: Practical Steps to Resolve Conflict coming this year, which turns the boundary work inside the No Regret Response Kit into steps a reader can run alone.Moms raising sons through divorce or co-parenting conflict can get all three tools in the No Regret Response Kit at .About The Center for Family ResolutionParenting coach Amy Armstrong, LISW-S, founded The Center for Family Resolution to move parents out of custody conflict even if they are facing litigation. The practice works with moms and dads in high-conflict custody cases through group coaching, co-parent coaching, mediation and parenting coordination. The practice runs on one rule: a parent who leads herself stops waiting on the other parent to change.Media Contact:

Amy Armstrong

The Center for Family Resolution

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Parenting Coach With 30 Years in Conflict Resolution Launches No Regret Response Kit for Moms News Provided By Podcastguest September 25, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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