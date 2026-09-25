Medical practice marketing meets AI search: My Bloomingdale Dentist published implant price quoted by Google AI Mode, Gemini and Perplexity

BRD Media builds the pages, listings and press AI assistants quote, so medical practice owners get named when patients ask AI for a provider

- Christopher DeWilde, Founder, BRD Media LLCVILLA PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRD Media LLC is taking medical practice marketing to AI search: the Villa Park agency now organizes its work for medical, dental and aesthetic practices around one goal, getting those practices named and quoted when patients ask AI assistants such as Google's AI Mode, Gemini, Perplexity and Grok for a provider.More patients now ask an assistant instead of scrolling a page of links. The answer comes back as a short list of named practices, often with a star rating and a price, before a single website is opened. A practice that is not in that answer is not considered."Nobody at the front desk ever sees the patient who asked an AI and got someone else's name," said Christopher DeWilde, founder of BRD Media LLC. "That call never happens. The job now is making sure the machine has something true and specific to say about the practice."What AI Search Changes in Medical Practice MarketingAI assistants build their answers from sources they can read and trust: a practice's Google Business Profile and its reviews, pages that say plainly what the practice does and what it costs, and mentions of the practice on other websites. In a study of 75,000 brands, Ahrefs found that mentions of a brand across the web correlated at 0.664 with visibility in Google's AI Overviews, compared with 0.218 for backlinks.BRD Media's AI search work for practices covers all three sources. Service pages are written in the words patients actually use, with prices published where the practice allows it. Google Business Profiles are kept current, with a steady flow of recent reviews. And the practice earns mentions on other sites, including research the agency publishes through national newswires.A Dental Practice Quoted by Google's AIOn September 23, 2026, a search for "affordable dental implants near Bloomingdale IL" in Google's AI Mode listed three practices under "Top Local Deals for Single Implants." One was My Bloomingdale Dentist, a BRD Media client, shown at 4.8 stars from 126 reviews. The answer described its dentist as "one of the very few area practitioners who openly publishes base pricing" and quoted the practice's own published price of $2,800 for a complete single implant. Gemini and Perplexity quoted the same published price for the same search.BRD Media builds and maintains the practice's service pages, including the implant pages the assistants quoted.The Agency Ran the Same Play on ItselfBRD Media's September 18, 2026 research release on medical practice marketing was carried by WGN-TV Chicago and by titles across the USA TODAY Network and Nexstar Media Group. Two days later, a wellness clinic owner contacted the agency. On a call the next day, he said he had found BRD Media by asking Grok."One inquiry is not a trend, and we will not pretend it is," DeWilde said. "But it is the first time a client conversation started with an AI recommendation, and it will not be the last. Practices that are easy for these systems to describe will get the calls. Practices that are not will wonder where the phone went."AvailabilityBRD Media works with medical, dental and aesthetic practices in the Chicago area and nationally. The agency offers a no-cost audit showing how a practice currently appears in AI answers, in Google search and across its business listings.About BRD Media LLCBRD Media LLC is a Villa Park, Illinois-based digital advertising agency founded in 2022, specializing in search visibility, paid search, web development, conversion tracking and patient-acquisition systems for medical, dental and aesthetic practices.For more information, visit BRDMediaLLC.

Christopher DeWilde

BRD Media LLC

+1 708-514-8561

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BRD Media Takes Medical Practice Marketing to AI Search, Getting Practice Owners Cited by AI News Provided By BRD Media LLC September 25, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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