Joanne Shaw Taylor Celebrates Enduring Friendship On Heartfelt New Single 'You And Me (Rachel's Song)'

New Studio album The Trouble With Love, out October 23rd via Journeyman Records

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor returns today with“You And Me (Rachel's Song),” the latest single from her forthcoming studio album The TroubleWith Love, due October 23rd via Journeyman Records. Released alongside an official lyric video, the song is a deeply personal tribute to Joanne's best friend Rachel and the kind of friendship that endures through distance, change, and the passing of time. Stream“You And Me (Rachel's Song)” on all platforms.Watch the official lyric video for“You And Me (Rachel's Song)”. Pre-order The Trouble With Love.“A song for my best friend Rachel,” Joanne shares.Built around a warm, gently propulsive groove and an inviting melodic hook,“You And Me (Rachel's Song)” finds Joanne looking back on the ordinary moments that only reveal their importance with time.“It's the big moments that always feel small / Until you look back / Then they're the ones you wish you could stall,” she sings, capturing the way friendships are often defined by memories that seemed insignificant while they were happening.That sense of history runs throughout the song as Joanne imagines returning to a familiar rooftop, raising a glass, and revisiting“the ghosts of who we were back then.” Rather than dwelling in nostalgia, the song looks forward with the same affection it gives the past, anchored by the reassuring refrain,“You and me, we'll always be okay / I'm sure we'll find a way.” The closing invitation to“meet me at the Met in five years” gives the song an intimate final promise: wherever life goes next, some relationships remain a constant.“You And Me (Rachel's Song)” offers another dimension of The Trouble With Love, Joanne's highly anticipated new studio album produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley. Across the record, Joanne dives headfirst into the beautiful chaos of the human heart, exploring love in its many forms through a blend of blues, rock, soul, Americana, and pop. While much of the album examines romance, heartbreak, longing, and difficult relationships,“You And Me” widens that lens to celebrate the quieter, steadier love found in lasting friendship.The new single follows a steady run of releases that have revealed the album's emotional breadth.“The Trouble With Love,” featuring Joe Bonamassa, captured the intoxicating push and pull of romance, while“What Good Is My Love?” featuring Orianthi confronted the pain of love that isn't returned.“Hell Or High Water” delivered a defiant message of resilience, while“This Is Who I Am” explored acceptance and self-worth.“Tired Of Being Right” examined the difficult clarity that comes with leaving a relationship behind, and“The Girl That You Loved Before” looked back on love through memory, identity, and the ways people change over time.Together, those songs reveal an album that approaches love from every angle: the kind that excites us, hurts us, changes us, steadies us, and stays with us. Produced by Shirley, The Trouble With Love continues the artistic evolution that has defined Joanne's recent work, pairing some of her most personal songwriting with the expressive guitar playing and unmistakable voice that have made her one of contemporary blues-rock's most acclaimed artists.The release comes as Joanne prepares for the October 23rd arrival of The Trouble With Love and another extensive run of live dates. Following a busy summer of U.S. touring, Joanne will launch her Fall 2026 headline tour on October 28th in Albuquerque, with dates across the Southwest, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, and California. Select shows will feature Bywater Call, followed by a run with Robert Jon & The Wreck. Known for her commanding stage presence, fiery guitar work, and emotionally immersive performances, Joanne continues to blend new material with fan favorites from across her acclaimed catalog.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit .The Trouble With Love by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. The Trouble With Love feat. Joe Bonamassa2. Hell Or High Water3. This Is Who I Am4. Tired Of Being Right5. Bad Boy6. What Good Is My Love? feat. Orianthi7. The Girl That You Loved Before8. Never Gonna Please 'Em All9. You And Me (Rachel's Song)10. Death Wish2026 Fall U.S. TourOctober 28 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre *October 29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater *October 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre *November 1 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *November 3 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater *November 5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall *November 6 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre*November 7 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater *November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room **November 10 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre **November 12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory **November 13 - Tacoma, WA - Rialto Theater **November 15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater **November 17 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts **November 19 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa **November 20 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records **November 21 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre *** with Bywater Call** with Robert Jon & The Wreck2027 Tour DatesFebruary 27 - Vero Beach - Vero Beach Blues FestivalMarch 15-19 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at SeaFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711].

Carol

J&R Adventures

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Joanne Shaw Taylor Celebrates Enduring Friendship on Heartfelt New Single 'You And Me (Rachel's Song)' News Provided By Carol, J&R Adventures September 25, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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