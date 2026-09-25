Blossom Medical And Refined Aesthetics Partner To Create Refined At Blossom

Sarah Safa, MS, PA-C, founder of Refined Aesthetics, and Dr. Lynn Nieman, founder of Blossom Medical, celebrate the launch of Refined at Blossom in Winchester, Virginia.

Refined Aesthetics and Blossom Medical unite as Refined at Blossom, bringing expanded aesthetic and wellness care to the Winchester community.

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blossom Medical and Refined Aesthetics are proud to announce a new partnership bringing together two established Virginia aesthetic practices. Blossom Medical, which has served the Winchester community since 2020 under the guidance of Dr. Lynn Nieman, will move forward as Refined at Blossom in collaboration with Refined Aesthetics of Leesburg, founded by Sarah Safa, MS, PA C.The partnership was formed around a shared philosophy of personalized care, natural looking results, and a commitment to creating a thoughtful patient experience. By bringing their teams together, Dr. Nieman and Safa aim to build upon the strengths of both practices while creating new opportunities for aesthetic and wellness care in Winchester.“This partnership felt like a natural fit because of how closely our philosophies align,” said Safa.“Blossom has deep roots in Winchester, and we have tremendous respect for what Dr. Nieman and her team have built. Refined at Blossom gives us the opportunity to bring our collective experience together and grow alongside one another.”For Dr. Nieman, the partnership represents an opportunity to build on Blossom's foundation while remaining closely connected to the patients and community it has served for the past six years.“We share the same commitment to providing individualized, thoughtful care,” Nieman said.“Coming together allows both teams to share their experience and strengths while continuing to preserve the relationships that have always been at the heart of Blossom.”As Refined at Blossom, the Winchester practice will continue to serve its existing patients and community while expanding its aesthetic and wellness offerings through the combined expertise of both teams.Refined at Blossom celebrated the partnership with a launch event on September 23, 2026, at The Exchange on Loudoun in Winchester, welcoming 102 guests to mark the beginning of this new chapter. The celebration brought together patients, team members, and members of the local community in recognition of the partnership between Blossom Medical and Refined Aesthetics.About Refined at BlossomRefined at Blossom brings together Blossom Medical of Winchester and Refined Aesthetics of Leesburg through a shared commitment to personalized aesthetic and wellness care. The partnership combines the experience and strengths of both practices while maintaining the local relationships and patient centered approach that have defined Blossom Medical since 2020.

Roberta Fordham

Refined at Blossom

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Blossom Medical and Refined Aesthetics Partner to Create Refined at Blossom News Provided By Alpha Aesthetics Partners September 25, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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