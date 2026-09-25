Space Force Association Partners With True Victory To Launch Official SFA Store

True Victory is a veteran- and first-responder-owned sportswear brand.

Veteran-owned sportswear brand joins SFA to offer Guardians, chapters and Space Force supporters a brand-new line

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) today announced a new partnership with True Victory, a sportswear and streetwear brand founded by military veterans and first responders, to launch the official SFA Store. The online store offers Guardians, veterans, families and space supporters a curated line of activewear designed to reflect SFA's mission and community pride.The store features activewear carrying SFA branding that can be customized for SFA's chapters, giving Guardians, members and partners a way to show their support for the U.S. Space Force and the broader space community. Proceeds from SFA Store purchases directly support SFA programs, advocacy efforts and member resources.True Victory is a veteran- and first-responder-owned sportswear brand built around a mission to transform lives and elevate humanity through the power of sports, storytelling and service to others. The brand partners with military units, first-responder organizations and nonprofits across the country to produce apparel that supports their communities."This partnership with True Victory gives our Guardians, members and their families a new way to show their Space Force Association pride while directly supporting the programs and advocacy that drive our mission forward," said Damon Feltman, CEO, Space Force Association. "True Victory's veteran-owned roots and commitment to service make them a natural fit for SFA, and we're excited that our chapters will be able to customize this activewear as their own."“True Victory was built on the belief that what we wear can represent something bigger than ourselves. Our partnership with the Space Force Association is a natural extension of that mission; honoring those who serve, strengthening the community around them, and using this platform to make a positive difference. We're incredibly proud to stand alongside SFA and the Guardians, Airmen, families, and supporters they represent,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Gen Jason Janaros, True Victory Founder & CEO.The SFA Store is available now at ussfa/sfa-store. Questions about products or orders can be directed to True Victory customer service at....About Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association is the only nonprofit solely dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing American and global spacepower. SFA is a community of Guardians, veterans, industry leaders, educators and space professionals united around a shared purpose, with local chapters around the globe. SFA's vision is a future where a dominant U.S. Space Force, supported by an engaged and educated public, ensures the space domain remains secure and accessible for all. To get there, SFA's mission is to champion a strong Space Force, uplift its Guardians, and serve as the premier national association uniting the public and private sectors in that shared purpose. Learn more at ussfa.###

Emily Honhart

Space Force Association

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Space Force Association Partners with True Victory to Launch Official SFA Store News Provided By Emily Honhart, Space Force Association September 25, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.