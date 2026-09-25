True North K-12 Announces The Addition Of Amanda C. Tucker As Director Of Education & Workforce Development

Amanda C. Tucker, Director of Education and Workforce Development

True North's education arm welcomes a new Director of Education & Workforce Development for Elevate Managed Services.

- Amanda C. TuckerSPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda C. Tucker brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, including 13 years in the education sector. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of Finance for the Charter Institute at Erskine, where she directed the strategic allocation of more than $200 million in annual funding across 28 diverse charter schools, launched a statewide financial health dashboard, and delivered finance training for charter school teams across South Carolina.At the Institute she supported both established schools and new charter applicants entering South Carolina's regulatory landscape. Her background also includes nine years leading nonprofit accounting operations at Hammond School in Columbia, corporate accounting management across the LTC Hospitality Group's restaurant brands, and First Citizens Bank.IN HER NEW ROLE:*Academic Program Design: leading curriculum frameworks, dual enrollment pathways, and career-aligned programming with real-world internship experience.*School Start-Up Strategy: owning launch planning and readiness for newly approved schools.*Partnerships: building relationships with higher education institutions, employers, authorizers, and community partners to drive workforce pipelines.*Financial & Operational Planning: leading budgeting and sustainability strategy for academic programs.*Compliance & Quality: ensuring programs meet state, accreditation, and regulatory standards, with clear metrics for student outcomes.Please join True North K-12 in welcoming Amanda Tucker. Her unique blend of educational, nonprofit, and corporate finance experience positions her to play a key role in the continued growth of the company's education services across South Carolina."People here genuinely care about building a better tomorrow and creating something that lasts long after our work is done. I am humbled to help grow that impact," says Tucker.Outside of work, Amanda enjoys spending time outdoors with her family and, most importantly, being a proud mother to her three children.About True North K-12: True North K-12 is the education arm of True North, funding, developing, and operating charter school facilities and partnering with school communities across the Southeast to bring high-quality educational opportunities to their students.About Elevate: Elevate, part of the True North, provides finance, accounting, and managed services to businesses and schools - including Elevate Educational Services, which supports charter schools across South Carolina with financial leadership, reporting, and operational support. Learn more at elevatemanagedservices.About True North: True North is a commercial real estate developer and construction company with 60 years of combined experience providing clients with innovative solutions that positively change how they design, build, and finance projects. A company built on values, True North is dedicated to building communities, enriching lives, and delivering unparalleled value.

Joseph Fawole

True North Companies

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True North K-12 Announces the Addition of Amanda C. Tucker as Director of Education & Workforce Development News Provided By Publify Press September 25, 2026, 13:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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