Attorney Spiro J. Verras Admitted To Practice Law In New York

Verras' recent admission to the New York Bar creates new opportunities for the firm to serve clients across state lines.

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Verras Law, P.A. is pleased to announce that Founder and Attorney Spiro J. Verras, Esq., has been admitted to practice law in New York. His admission now allows Verras to begin serving New York-based clients and further expand his practice.Verras has practiced law since 1993 and brings more than three decades of experience to his work. His current practice focuses on estate planning, probate and trusts, elder law, real estate and commercial transactions. Over the course of his career, he has also handled matters involving intellectual property, immigration and civil litigation.“Many of the individuals and families we work with have personal, business or financial ties that extend beyond a single state,” said Verras.“I look forward to bringing the same personalized approach we have built at Verras Law to clients based in New York.”In addition to New York and Florida, Verras is admitted to practice in Louisiana and Texas. He has also been admitted to practice before the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.As Verras Law begins accepting clients based in New York, the firm will continue its focus on providing tailored legal services for each client's situation.To learn more about Spiro J. Verras and Verras Law, visit Verras-Law.About Verras LawFounded by attorney Spiro J. Verras, Verras Law, P.A. provides legal counsel to individuals, families and businesses. With more than three decades of experience, the firm takes the time to understand each client's circumstances and develop solutions that reflect their individual goals.Verras Law31640 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.Suite 4Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Tiana Guzman

Omnizant LLC

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Attorney Spiro J. Verras Admitted to Practice Law in New York News Provided By Omnizant September 25, 2026, 13:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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