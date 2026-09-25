LA Talk Radio's 'The Start-Up' Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary With Commemorative Book And Exclusive Guest Roster

'The Start-Up' is proud to mark its seven-year anniversary, recognizing a milestone of amplifying transformative entrepreneurs, creative pioneers and innovative brands.

Two-time Emmy Award-winning producer Monique Loré Stinson marks seven years of spotlighting entrepreneurs, innovators, creators and brands.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The Start-Up" is proud to mark its seven-year anniversary on LA Talk Radio, recognizing a milestone of amplifying transformative entrepreneurs, creative pioneers and innovative brands. To honor the occasion, "The Start-Up" has announced its September 2026 anniversary month broadcast lineup alongside details of its 7-Year Commemorative Book and Graphic Novel initiative.The anniversary celebration brings together a diverse group of visionaries, featured authors, lifestyle entrepreneurs and industry-defining brands participating in broadcast appearances, gift showcases and publication features.September 2026 Anniversary Broadcast GuestsThroughout September, The Start-Up will host an exclusive series of featured guests across its broadcast and commemorative programming:Ocean Baker - Presenting The Women's ChannelDr. Nicole Hayre - Creator of Cutocin Skin CareJulena Johnson - Representing Wisegirl CosmeticsCarol Fuccillo Koppelman - Featured authorSusan Winchester - Executive workplace trauma advocateAdina Maynard - Creator of Game PouchesAndrea Nechita - Creator of the Study Book ToolboxPeggy Tanous - The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and lifestyle entrepreneurLainie Strouse - Producer and event producerLeah Sullberg - Representing Michael Sullberg Family Wines (MSFW)Marilee Nies - Founder of Marilee DesignsDeborah Drummond - Representing The Women's ChannelJanair Johnson - Founder of Glitter N BlissSusan Blumberg - Featured authorBeth Capecchi - Featured therapistDr. Melissa Bailzan - Medical professional and featured guestMichael Bedenbaugh - AuthorJessica Parise - PR specialistCommemorative Book Honorable Mention BrandsThe 7-Year Commemorative Book and Graphic Novel top brands list highlights standout organizations and honorable mentions across the beauty, wine, wellness and lifestyle sectors:IamAmaranthBIMSMatt SarafaArchery JewellerySkynvueSolightOne Hope WinesAegis/Aegis Formulas (Dr. Vohn)AbsinthiaPinchy FidgetZocularMyth AppCorc YogaBB's Season AllRiser UnitedYes CacaoDon't You DairyUna VodkaPura SodaChristene Marie (The Knowing Agency)Awake ChocolatesProfanity ParrifansRebel FacesAnd moreAbout "The Start-Up" With Monique Loré, Two-Time Emmy Award-Winning ProducerThe Start-Up is a premier media platform dedicated to elevating business founders, innovators and inspiring brand stories across industries. Spearheaded by Monique Loré Stinson, "The Start-Up" continues to foster strategic partnerships and empower entrepreneurial excellence. Shows dating from 2019 to the present can be heard and viewed across Facebook, Substack, YouTube and Spotify.Monique Loré Stinson is a native Angeleno and two-time Emmy Award-winning producer, as well as the founder of The Wine Caterers, Silicon Beach Coffee Co., Cap Aquarius Media and Latchkey Kid Films. With a deep passion for entrepreneurship, Monique specializes in building startups that intersect with brand partnerships in Hollywood's influencer and awards-show ecosystem.Monique began her career in 2000 in reality television casting, working as a casting recruiter on the dating show Love Her or Lose Her alongside longtime friend and colleague Sam Rhima. She later worked with casting directors Jacqui Pitman and Kalissa Miller on MTV hits such as Dismissed and Next, eventually transitioning into producing and earning two Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on Christina's Court.Her entry into documentary filmmaking began unexpectedly in 2018 after a chance meeting in a Las Vegas airport lounge with James Rideout, uncle of Jacqueline Salyers. Inspired by the #Justice4Jackie movement, Monique committed herself to helping share Jackie's story.When the COVID-19 pandemic halted traditional production, Monique took an unconventional approach to filmmaking, traveling to 20 cities across the U.S. in 2020 and later to more than 40 countries during the global pandemic to create an independent documentary trilogy. The trilogy includes The Pandemic Project Documentary, The Pandemic Film and The Endemic Project Documentary. The trailer for the first film has earned 10 awards and nominations, and The Pandemic Project Documentary is now streaming on Vimeo.Monique also studied at Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School, further developing her leadership, strategic and entrepreneurial foundation.In addition to her film and business ventures, Monique has hosted "The Start-Up" on LA Talk Radio for seven years and has interviewed more than 300 entrepreneurs, innovators and creators. Her conversations spotlight diverse perspectives and amplify the voices of emerging and established leaders.With a portfolio spanning media, production, wine, coffee, books and startup innovation, Monique brings a grounded, humorous and entrepreneurial spirit to her work. As she continues to expand her ventures, she remains committed to helping others bring their visions to life.

Jessica Parise

8 Branding Group

+1 858-248-0082

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LA Talk Radio's 'The Start-Up' Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary With Commemorative Book and Exclusive Guest Roster News Provided By 8 Branding Group September 25, 2026, 13:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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