Decaq Reports 108-Qubit Femoco-Derived Quantum Phase Estimation With A 2.045-Second Full-Pipeline Median

DecaQ - FeMoco QPE

DecaQ, digital quantum computation technology, announced results for a FeMoco CAS(54e,54o) QPE workload executed using its DecaQuasar architecture.

PETACH TIKVA, ISRAEL, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --DecaQ Reports 108-Qubit FeMoco-Derived Quantum Phase Estimation with a 2.045-Second Full-Pipeline MedianThe QPE-4M workload combines non-Clifford state preparation, cross-node entanglement and non-commuting Hamiltonian execution, with no dense global statevector allocation reported.September 24, 2026 - DecaQ, a developer of digital quantum computation technology, today announced results for a FeMoco CAS(54e,54o)-derived quantum phase estimation workload executed using its DecaQuasar BB3 architecture.The company's scientific report documents 108 logical target qubits, non-Clifford target-state preparation and a Hamiltonian containing non-commuting X, Y and Z Pauli components. The accompanying benchmark records a median full-pipeline time of 2.045 seconds, covering workload generation, execution and verification across five runs.FeMoco, the iron–molybdenum cofactor found in nitrogenase enzymes, plays a central role in biological nitrogen fixation. Understanding its electronic structure and catalytic behavior is an important research challenge, with potential implications for catalyst design and fertilizer production. FeMoco active-space models have consequently become prominent research targets in quantum computational chemistry.A workload incorporating superposition, entanglement and non-Clifford preparationThe updated QPE-4M workload uses 270 state-preparation gates, including 54 non-Clifford T gates and a 54-edge cyclic CZ interaction layer.The prepared state has support over 254 computational-basis components, with exactly 54 electrons represented in every component. The scientific report records eight entangled pair links across the target-node partition and a node-partition Schmidt rank of 256.The Hamiltonian comprises 162 generator groups, expanding to 270 Pauli components, including 216 anticommuting component pairs. Its execution spans two target nodes and one QPE control node, with 40 Hamiltonian components crossing the target-node partition.Across 80 QPE precision rounds, the execution record reports:12,960 generator-group evaluations21,600 expanded-component evaluations3,200 cross-node component evaluationsThe exact recorded eigenphase is 27/524288, returned as an 80-bit binary string. The execution record reports no dense global statevector allocation and zero materialized global amplitudes.Runtime measurements with defined boundariesThe supplied benchmark distinguishes three timing measurements:MeasurementMedianRunsFull pipeline: generation, execution and verification2.045 seconds5Process-level execution0.709 seconds9In-process engine execution0.116 seconds15Scientific documentationThe accompanying publication package includes the scientific report, the complete OpenQASM target-state preparation source and a timing appendix. Artifact identifiers connect the benchmark to the workload documented in the report.The announced result concerns phase evaluation for the specified FeMoco-derived workload. It does not report a full FeMoco ground-state energy calculation. The OpenQASM attachment specifies target-state preparation; the report separately describes the QPE-4M Hamiltonian execution.About DecaQDecaQ develops scaleble digital quantum computation technology - Quantum Power. Within Reach.DecaQ is digital quantum oracle - not a quantum simulator - Not a state-vector - Not a tensor network, running on general-purpose computing hardware. No QPU - no physical qubits - no cryogenics - No quantum noise.Its DecaQuasar architecture is designed to execute quantum algorithm workloads through a Digital Quantum Oracle, with an emphasis on deterministic execution and verifiable results.

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DecaQ

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DecaQ Reports 108-Qubit FeMoco-Derived Quantum Phase Estimation with a 2.045-Second Full-Pipeline Median News Provided By DecaQ September 25, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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