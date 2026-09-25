Navy SEAL Veteran Evan Shelline's VETTED Publishes Free Guides On VA-Paid Home Care For Veterans

Evan Shelline, Navy SEAL veteran and founder and president of VETTED

Troy, Michigan veteran-owned company founded by former Navy SEAL Evan Shelline releases free guides to help families get VA-paid home care for aging veterans.

- Evan Shelline, Founder & President, VETTEDTROY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VETTED, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business founded by former U.S. Navy SEAL Evan Shelline, today released a free library of plain-language guides for families caring for aging veterans in metro Detroit. The guides explain how to get VA-paid home care, what it costs, and where to find help that VA doesn't cover.Many families don't know that VA can pay a home care agency directly for help at home. Eligibility is based on need, not on a disability rating. The Dole Act, signed in January 2025, requires VA to offer Homemaker/Home Health Aide care and Veteran-Directed Care at every VA medical center by early 2027, so more families will be asking these questions."Most families we talk to didn't know the VA could pay for help at home until they were already worn out," said Evan Shelline, founder and president of VETTED. "These guides give them the straight answers we wish every family had on day one."The guides, available at vettedvc/veteran-care, include:- Does the VA pay for home care? A straight answer for families- Aid and Attendance vs. VA home care, with 2026 rates from VA- VA help for family caregivers: stipends, support and respite- Home care for a veteran's spouse: what VA covers and where else to look- In-home dementia care for veterans- How to choose a home care agency, including questions to ask, since Michigan does not license non-medical home care- What to expect in the first week of home care- A family guide to home care for aging veteransVETTED also published local resource pages for veterans in Troy, Detroit, Warren, Sterling Heights, Livonia and Dearborn. Each lists nearby VA facilities, Vet Centers, free benefits help and Area Agencies on Aging."Whether it's a veteran at home or a federal requirement, we hold ourselves to the same standard: tell people the truth, do the small things right, and take care of the person in front of you," Shelline said.VETTED accepts VA Community Care referrals for Homemaker/Home Health Aide care and respite across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties. Families can ask the veteran's VA social worker for VETTED by name or call 248-794-9292. VETTED is independent and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; VA alone decides eligibility and authorized hours.About Evan ShellineEvan Mark Shelline enlisted in the U.S. Navy after September 11, 2001, served about a decade with the Navy SEAL teams, and later directed more than 60 maritime vessel protection operations without a security incident. He is the founder and president of VETTED and chairs the Veteran Advisory Committee at Lily Hospice. More at evanshelline.About VETTEDVETTED (Vetted LLC) is an SBA-certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in Troy, Michigan. It provides VA-authorized in-home care for veterans and serves federal agencies as a prime contractor, having performed prime awards for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Army, the Navy and the Treasury. CAGE 9VKP5. vettedvc

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Meet Evan Shelline, Navy SEAL veteran and founder of VETTED

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Navy SEAL Veteran Evan Shelline's VETTED Publishes Free Guides on VA-Paid Home Care for Veterans News Provided By Vetted September 25, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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