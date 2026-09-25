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India Mobile Congress 2026 Launches 'Viksit Tech 47' Platform To Help Build Global Tech Brands From India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25th September 2026: Drawing on India's Viksit Bharat by 2047 vision, India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Asia's largest digital technology forum, announced the first edition of 'Viksit Tech 47', a special platform to identify, recognise and build India's most promising technology brands, leaders and enablers driving that ambition forward. The initiative will be a part of the 10th edition of IMC, scheduled to be held from 7-10 October 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. Techarc, the technology analytics, research & consulting firm will serve as the research partner for the initiative.
As India works towards its vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the country is strengthening its capabilities in self-reliance, electronic design and homegrown intellectual property, creating the foundation for a stronger and more globally competitive technology ecosystem. Viksit Tech 47 promotes the companies and individuals driving this shift, across categories like consumer devices, wearables and audio, video and surveillance, connected mobility, smart home and IoT, components and manufacturing, AI and deep tech, and SaaS platforms.
The initiative will also culminate in a flagship report, to be released at IMC 2026, offering a look at where India stands in the global technology value chain. The report will be based on studying over 200 Indian technology companies and speaking with founders and industry experts to build a clear picture of the sector.
Ramakrishna P., CEO, India Mobile Congress said, "India has no shortage of technological talent or ambition, what we have lacked is a platform that helps our companies think and compete globally, not just locally. With Viksit Tech 47, that is exactly what we are building, a platform to identify India's most promising technology companies and help them grow into genuine global brands. This is just the first step. Over the coming years, we want Viksit Tech 47 to become the launchpad that takes Indian technology from domestic success to global recognition."
The initiative will also include the Dr. Zarabi Indigenisation Award for Startups, a special category instituted to honour startups whose innovations in design, engineering, components or manufacturing are helping India build hardware, gadgets, devices and appliances that were previously import-dependent.
The announcement builds on IMC 2026's broader theme, "Scale Without Boundaries," which reflects a future where Indian innovation, technology and ideas cross borders to create impact globally. The 10th edition of IMC is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh attendees, more than 300 exhibitors and partners from over 100 countries, and showcase over 1,500 technology use cases, organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).
As India works towards its vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the country is strengthening its capabilities in self-reliance, electronic design and homegrown intellectual property, creating the foundation for a stronger and more globally competitive technology ecosystem. Viksit Tech 47 promotes the companies and individuals driving this shift, across categories like consumer devices, wearables and audio, video and surveillance, connected mobility, smart home and IoT, components and manufacturing, AI and deep tech, and SaaS platforms.
The initiative will also culminate in a flagship report, to be released at IMC 2026, offering a look at where India stands in the global technology value chain. The report will be based on studying over 200 Indian technology companies and speaking with founders and industry experts to build a clear picture of the sector.
Ramakrishna P., CEO, India Mobile Congress said, "India has no shortage of technological talent or ambition, what we have lacked is a platform that helps our companies think and compete globally, not just locally. With Viksit Tech 47, that is exactly what we are building, a platform to identify India's most promising technology companies and help them grow into genuine global brands. This is just the first step. Over the coming years, we want Viksit Tech 47 to become the launchpad that takes Indian technology from domestic success to global recognition."
The initiative will also include the Dr. Zarabi Indigenisation Award for Startups, a special category instituted to honour startups whose innovations in design, engineering, components or manufacturing are helping India build hardware, gadgets, devices and appliances that were previously import-dependent.
The announcement builds on IMC 2026's broader theme, "Scale Without Boundaries," which reflects a future where Indian innovation, technology and ideas cross borders to create impact globally. The 10th edition of IMC is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh attendees, more than 300 exhibitors and partners from over 100 countries, and showcase over 1,500 technology use cases, organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).
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