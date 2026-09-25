403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ganesh Consumer Products Launches Soya Chunks In Eastern India, Bringing High-Protein Nutrition To Everyday Meals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, September 25, 2026: Ganesh Consumer Products Limited, a leading food products company with a strong presence in Eastern India, has announced the launch of its Ganesh Soya Chunks and Mini Soya Chunks, expanding its portfolio into the growing plant-based protein category. Available across West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, the new range is designed to make high-protein, vegetarian nutrition more accessible and easy to incorporate into everyday meals, with the price point starting at ₹10.
Built around the promise of 'Pure Veg, Pure Protein' Ganesh Soya Chunks provide 53.1 g of protein and 15.4 g of dietary fibre per 100 g, making it a simple way to add protein to everyday meals. Versatile and easy to prepare, soya chunks can be incorporated into wide range of Indian cuisines and meal occasions, ranging from curries and pulao to biryani, stir-fries and snacks.
“Protein is increasingly becoming part of everyday nutrition, and consumers are looking for options that are nutritious, convenient and accessible. With Ganesh Soya Chunks, our aim is to make plant-based protein easy to include in everyday meals while offering the quality and value consumers associate with the Ganesh brand,” said Mr. Devansh Mimani, Director, Ganesh Consumer Products Limited, speaking on the launch.“As we build our presence in the category, we will continue to focus on strengthening distribution and awareness while exploring relevant innovations that respond to evolving consumer needs. Our ambition is to establish Ganesh as a trusted name in the soya protein space, while continuing to build a broader, contemporary and relevant food portfolio.”
The new range has been developed with a focus on quality, convenience and value, offering consumers a choice between Soya Chunk and Mini Soya Chunk variants. Quality and food safety remain central to the product, with Ganesh Soya Chunks backed by FSSAI compliance, ISO-certified systems and regular quality checks across sourcing, production and packaging.
The products will be available through General Trade, Modern Trade, E-commerce and Quick Commerce, leveraging Ganesh's existing distribution network across the region. Following the initial launch in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, the company plans to expand availability to Bihar, Assam and other North-Eastern states in the coming months.
The launch marks Ganesh Consumer Products' entry into the soya protein category, building on its presence across everyday food products and expanding its portfolio to meet the evolving nutritional needs of Indian consumers.
About Ganesh Consumer Products Limited
Ganesh Consumer Products Limited is a Kolkata-based food company with a portfolio spanning everyday staples and packaged food products. The company offers products across categories including atta, maida, sooji, dalia, sattu, besan, spices, millets, instant mixes and soya products, with a focus on quality, food purity and accessibility. The Company's footprint spans 8 manufacturing plants, located in Kolkata (West Bengal), Agra and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Hyderabad (Telangana), with a combined installed capacity of 1478 tons per day. Its products, spanning 256 SKUs across 44 product categories, reach more than 3.5 lakh retail touchpoints and 200+ modern trade stores through a network of 1,076 distributors and 30 + C&F agents.
Built around the promise of 'Pure Veg, Pure Protein' Ganesh Soya Chunks provide 53.1 g of protein and 15.4 g of dietary fibre per 100 g, making it a simple way to add protein to everyday meals. Versatile and easy to prepare, soya chunks can be incorporated into wide range of Indian cuisines and meal occasions, ranging from curries and pulao to biryani, stir-fries and snacks.
“Protein is increasingly becoming part of everyday nutrition, and consumers are looking for options that are nutritious, convenient and accessible. With Ganesh Soya Chunks, our aim is to make plant-based protein easy to include in everyday meals while offering the quality and value consumers associate with the Ganesh brand,” said Mr. Devansh Mimani, Director, Ganesh Consumer Products Limited, speaking on the launch.“As we build our presence in the category, we will continue to focus on strengthening distribution and awareness while exploring relevant innovations that respond to evolving consumer needs. Our ambition is to establish Ganesh as a trusted name in the soya protein space, while continuing to build a broader, contemporary and relevant food portfolio.”
The new range has been developed with a focus on quality, convenience and value, offering consumers a choice between Soya Chunk and Mini Soya Chunk variants. Quality and food safety remain central to the product, with Ganesh Soya Chunks backed by FSSAI compliance, ISO-certified systems and regular quality checks across sourcing, production and packaging.
The products will be available through General Trade, Modern Trade, E-commerce and Quick Commerce, leveraging Ganesh's existing distribution network across the region. Following the initial launch in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, the company plans to expand availability to Bihar, Assam and other North-Eastern states in the coming months.
The launch marks Ganesh Consumer Products' entry into the soya protein category, building on its presence across everyday food products and expanding its portfolio to meet the evolving nutritional needs of Indian consumers.
About Ganesh Consumer Products Limited
Ganesh Consumer Products Limited is a Kolkata-based food company with a portfolio spanning everyday staples and packaged food products. The company offers products across categories including atta, maida, sooji, dalia, sattu, besan, spices, millets, instant mixes and soya products, with a focus on quality, food purity and accessibility. The Company's footprint spans 8 manufacturing plants, located in Kolkata (West Bengal), Agra and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Hyderabad (Telangana), with a combined installed capacity of 1478 tons per day. Its products, spanning 256 SKUs across 44 product categories, reach more than 3.5 lakh retail touchpoints and 200+ modern trade stores through a network of 1,076 distributors and 30 + C&F agents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment