Teatime With Miss Liz Welcomes A Month Of Stories That Inspire, Challenge, Heal, And Connect

MENAFN - GetNews) October 2026 brings an extraordinary Season 7 lineup of authors, artists, entrepreneurs, advocates, musicians, healers, storytellers, and returning voices, along with a deeply personal evening of remembrance for Ashley.

CORNWALL, ONTARIO, CANADA , September 25, 2026 : Some conversations entertain us. Others make us think. Some stay with us long after the cup has been put down.

That spirit is at the heart of Teatime with Miss Liz as Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon welcomes an eclectic and deeply personal group of guests throughout October 2026. The latest Season 7 lineup brings together people with very different backgrounds and stories, but with one thing in common: each has something meaningful to share.

October carries the themes of Stories, Awareness, Creativity, Courage, and Transformation, with conversations touching on everything from women's freedom and entrepreneurship to childhood cancer, music, spirituality, ancestral traditions, children's literature, and personal growth.

The month begins on October 1 with Dr. Barbara Becker Holstein, exploring Women, Freedom & The Beacon of Possibilities, followed that evening by Gregory James Photography, who will discuss the Transcendent Boudoir Experience.

On October 6, Karen Lynn Ziemer Armes brings ZuZu Unleashed to the table, followed by Martin Bodek and Zaidy's War. Misti Spencer continues the creative conversation on October 7 with Drinking Beauty and Seven Narcissists: A Musical Journey.

Business and personal storytelling take centre stage on October 8, with Hilary Young discussing Don't Just Build a Business, Build a Brand. Later that evening, Holly B. Gutwillinger joins Miss Liz for North of Furever Home, rescheduled from September 10.

On October 13, Ricki Pollycove, MD, MS discusses The Pocket Guide to Bioidentical Hormones, while Debbie Bishop (Pillywiggin), CEO of Angelgate Entertainment, brings her experience to the Teatime table. Independent country artist Laurie Lace follows on October 14 with Independent Country: Honest Stories.

Then comes October 15, a day that carries a very different meaning for Miss Liz. At 3 PM, Seth Voorhees will discuss the release of Too Broke to Care. At 7 PM, however, there will be No Teatime. That time is reserved for Ashley Day, Miss Liz's daughter, and Stillbirth Foundation Memorial Day.

This special evening will honour Ashley and recognize pregnancy and infant loss. It is a time for remembrance, love, and the reality that some stories never truly end. For Miss Liz, Ashley remains forever loved and never forgotten.

Stillbirth. Still Love. Still Heart. Loved by Miss Liz. Forever. Never Forget. The Chapter of Stillness Loved.

The second half of October continues with conversations that explore resilience, creativity, and finding purpose. Megan Collins discusses the late effects of childhood cancer on October 20, followed that evening by children's author Bridget Gengler and You Have a Story to Tell.

On October 22, Mike DeSong presents Grow Smart: Your Path to Freedom, followed by returning guest Kalee Boisvert, who brings five children's books and more smart conversations to the table.

Ken Proctor joins Miss Liz on October 23 for How to Survive and Thrive. On October 27, Andrew Ramer explores Tales of an Urban Mystic, Ask Your Angels, followed by returning guest Brad C. Anderson and Ashme's Song.

The final week introduces even more creative perspectives. Rachel Evans presents Spirograph Girl on October 28. On October 29, Gavin McMahon, Co-CEO of Fast Forward Story Business, discusses the business of storytelling, followed by Darlene Koldenhoven and Put Your Dress Down and Sing.

October closes on October 30 with Lara J. Day discussing 13 Holy Night Oracle, followed by TONO (Karabo) and Basotho Ancestral Storytelling: Archaic Praises, bringing the month to a close with culture, tradition, and the power of stories passed from one generation to another.

With its wide ranging October lineup, Teatime with Miss Liz continues to create a space where people are invited not simply to promote what they do, but to share who they are, what they have experienced, what they have learned, and what they hope others will take away from their stories.

All times are EST, as listed on the original schedule.

October 2026 Schedule

October 1

3 PM - Dr. Barbara Becker Holstein - Women, Freedom & The Beacon of Possibilities7 PM - Gregory James Photography - Transcendent Boudoir Experience

October 6

3 PM - Karen Lynn Ziemer Armes - ZuZu Unleashed7 PM - Martin Bodek - Zaidy's War

October 7

3 PM - Misti Spencer - Drinking Beauty and Seven Narcissists: A Musical Journey

October 8

3 PM - Hilary Young - Don't Just Build a Business, Build a Brand7 PM - Holly B. Gutwillinger - North of Furever Home - Rescheduled from September 10

October 13

3 PM - Ricki Pollycove, MD, MS - The Pocket Guide to Bioidentical Hormones7 PM - Debbie Bishop (Pillywiggin) - CEO, Angelgate Entertainment

October 14

3 PM - Laurie Lace - Independent Country: Honest Stories

October 15

3 PM - Seth Voorhees - Too Broke to Care7 PM - No Teatime - Ashley's Memorial Day

October 20

3 PM - Megan Collins - Late Effects of Childhood Cancer7 PM - Bridget Gengler - You Have a Story to Tell

October 22

3 PM - Mike DeSong - Grow Smart: Your Path to Freedom7 PM - Kalee Boisvert - Returning Guest - 5 Children's Books, Smart Conversations

October 23

3 PM - Ken Proctor - How to Survive and Thrive

October 27

3 PM - Andrew Ramer - Tales of an Urban Mystic - Ask Your Angels7 PM - Brad C. Anderson - Returning Guest - Ashme's Song

October 28

11 AM - Rachel Evans - Spirograph Girl

October 29

3 PM - Gavin McMahon - Co CEO, Fast Forward Story Business7 PM - Darlene Koldenhoven - Put Your Dress Down and Sing

October 30

3 PM - Lara J. Day - 13 Holy Night Oracle7 PM - TONO (Karabo) - Basotho Ancestral Storytelling: Archaic Praises

About Teatime with Miss Liz

Owned and hosted by Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon of Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, Teatime with Miss Liz is an internationally recognized interview series featuring authors, speakers, educators, entertainers, nonprofit leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, artists, and changemakers from around the world.

At its heart, Teatime is about connection. Every guest arrives with a different story, and every conversation offers an opportunity to listen, learn, laugh, reflect, remember, or see something from a new perspective.