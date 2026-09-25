Valentine & Co. Now Delivers Fresh-Roasted, Made-With-Love Coffee For Every Moment

MENAFN - GetNews)""The best moments are made more memorable with a great cup of coffee. Every bag from Valentine & Co. is roasted to order and shipped fresh, so the coffee our customers open is the coffee we just made. That is the whole idea." - Spokesperson, Valentine & Co."Coffee and lifestyle brand Valentine & Co. is delivering freshly roasted artisan coffee direct to customers, roasted to order for maximum flavor and aroma and shipped straight to the door. The brand's carefully sourced blends are built around a simple promise: great coffee for every moment.

Buffalo, New York - September 25, 2026 - Valentine & Co., a coffee and lifestyle brand built on fresh-roasted craftsmanship, is delivering freshly roasted artisan coffee direct to customers across the country. Every bag in the Valentine & Co. lineup is roasted to order to lock in maximum flavor and aroma, and shipped straight to the customer's door without sitting on a shelf.

The idea behind Valentine & Co. is simple. Great coffee should not be a compromise. Mass-market coffee often sits on grocery shelves for weeks or months after roasting, losing much of the aroma and flavor that made the beans worth choosing in the first place. Valentine & Co. was built to reverse that. The brand carefully sources its beans, roasts them fresh once an order comes in, and ships them straight to the customer while the coffee is still at its peak.

The catalog reflects that focus. Valentine & Co. offers a full lineup of coffee across three pillars: signature blends, flavored coffees, and single-origin favorites. Sample packs give first-time customers a low-friction way to explore the range, including the Best Sellers Sample Pack featuring the 6 Bean, Cowboy, Breakfast, Peru, Mexico and Bali blends at $24.99, alongside the Flavored Coffees Sample Pack and the Single Origin Favorites Sample Pack at the same price point. For customers who prefer single-serve, Valentine & Co. also offers Bali, Peru, and Mexico coffee pods at $19.99 each.

The brand's approach rests on three principles that show up in every order. Premium quality, with only carefully sourced beans making it into the blends. Fresh roast, with every bag roasted to order rather than pre-produced. And easy ordering, with simple checkout and fast, reliable delivery. Together, they define the Valentine & Co. customer experience.

Beyond coffee, Valentine & Co. also offers a curated tea range and a branded lifestyle collection. The tea lineup includes Matcha, Hojicha, Moroccan Mint, Earl Grey, Hibiscus Berry, Apple Cider Rooibos, Mango Treat and Peach Paradise, all at $20.99. The merch collection includes tees, hoodies and sweatshirts, hats and caps, and mugs for the customer who wants the brand in their daily routine as well as their morning cup.

Valentine & Co. is available now at valentineandco, with the full coffee, tea and merch catalog and secure checkout.

About Valentine & Co.

Valentine & Co. is a coffee, tea, and lifestyle brand delivering freshly roasted artisan coffee, curated tea, and branded merch direct to customers through its online storefront. Every coffee in the Valentine & Co. catalog is roasted to order and shipped fresh, with a focus on premium sourcing, real flavor, and an easy ordering experience. More information is available at valentineandco.

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