Craniosacral Therapy NY Offers Gentle Approach To Concussion Treatment And Recovery

MENAFN - GetNews) Craniosacral Therapy NY provides gentle, non-invasive craniosacral therapy designed to support people experiencing lingering post-concussion symptoms, including headaches, fogginess, tension, and neck or back discomfort.

New York, NY - September 25, 2026 -

Craniosacral Therapy NY is offering a gentle, non-invasive approach for individuals seeking support while recovering from concussion-related symptoms. Led by Dr. Alex Kaminsky, the practice uses Craniosacral Therapy (CST), a light-touch technique focused on the craniosacral system and designed to provide an effective treatment experience.

A concussion can occur when rapid movement of the head causes the brain and surrounding tissues to experience strain. Such an injury may result from a collision, fall, or vigorous shaking. Importantly, the effects of a concussion are not always immediately apparent, and symptoms can develop or become more noticeable after the initial event.

Post-concussion symptoms can vary significantly from person to person. Individuals may experience headaches, dizziness, fogginess, neck or back discomfort, tension, or changes in mood. For some people, these symptoms may persist during the recovery period, making it important to pay attention to changes following a head injury.

Craniosacral Therapy NY focuses on the relationship between the dural meningeal system of cranium, spine, and sacrum, collectively referred to as the craniosacral system. During a session, Dr. Kaminsky uses very light, focused hand placement rather than forceful manipulation or cracking.

The approach is intended to provide a calm treatment environment for individuals dealing with lingering tension and discomfort following a concussion. By using gentle contact, CST sessions are designed to be quiet and unhurried, which may be particularly appealing to people who prefer a less intensive approach while recovering.

"People recovering from a concussion can sometimes continue to experience headaches, tension, and a sense of fogginess even after the initial injury has passed," said Dr. Alex Kaminsky. "Our approach is gentle and focused on reversing symptoms and creating a calm environment while working with the craniosacral system."

According to the practice, Craniosacral Therapy may be used as part of an individual's broader approach to managing lingering post-concussion symptoms. The therapy focuses on gentle work involving the head, spine, and sacrum as one mechanism.

The practice's concussion care services are provided at its New York City location at 36 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016. Sessions are conducted in a quiet setting, with treatment tailored to the individual's circumstances and comfort.

Craniosacral Therapy NY encourages individuals experiencing symptoms following a concussion to seek appropriate medical evaluation and care. Craniosacral therapy is presented as a complementary approach and is not intended to replace emergency evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment from a qualified medical professional following a head injury.

For individuals interested in learning more about the practice's approach to concussion care and Craniosacral Therapy, additional information is available through the company's website.

About Craniosacral Therapy NY

Craniosacral Therapy NY provides Craniosacral Therapy in New York City using a gentle, non-invasive. Dr. Alex Kaminsky works with the craniosacral system, including the cranium, spine, and sacrum, in quiet, unhurried sessions. The practice offers care for individuals seeking complementary support for tension and discomfort associated with concussion recovery and support.