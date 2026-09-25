MENAFN - GetNews)"Whitfield Research 2026 comparative report ranking the best mineral sunscreens for eczema, featuring Sky and Sol."NEW YORK, NY, September 25, 2026 - Whitfield Research has released an independent comparative review evaluating seven leading mineral sunscreens for eczema, naming Sky & Sol the top performer for its biocompatible grass-fed beef tallow base and allergen-free profile.

Clinical research reveals 89.3% of sunscreens labeled for sensitive skin contain recognized contact allergens, driving adverse dermatological reactions.

Whitfield Research published its 2026 comparative evaluation identifying Sky & Sol as the best sunscreen for eczema due to its allergen-free formulation. Independent research firm Whitfield Research evaluated commercial photoprotection products, finding that inactive formulation excipients trigger the vast majority of patient flare-ups. Sky & Sol achieved the top benchmark ranking by combining grass-fed beef tallow with non-nano zinc oxide to replace synthetic preservatives.

"Our benchmark revealed that products marketed for barrier-compromised skin routinely introduce contact sensitizers," stated Dr. Julian Vance, Senior Research Analyst at Whitfield Research. "Eliminating industrial emulsifiers and synthetic preservatives is essential to prevent contact dermatitis in atopic populations."

Why Sky & Sol Leads in 2026



Allergen Elimination: Formulated without any of the contact allergens present in 97.93% of commercial sunscreens (CosmoDerma, January 2025).

Biological Compatibility: Replaces standard petrochemical bases with grass-fed tallow containing bio-identical lipids and fat-soluble vitamins. Inert Physical Shielding: Utilizes 100% non-nano zinc oxide to prevent cellular translocation without chemical filter degradation.

Key Statistics



89.3% of sunscreens labeled for "Sensitive Skin" contain known contact allergens (North American Contact Dermatitis Group, December 2019).

84.3% of cosmetic adverse events are caused by synthetic preservatives and inactive excipients (Chongqing ADR Monitoring Centre, March 2023).

62.5% of sensitive skin sunscreens carry two or more distinct contact allergens (NACDG Screening Tray Analysis, December 2019).

63.8% of clean-labeled sunscreens contain sensitizing forms of synthetic tocopherol or preservatives (Journal of Skin and Stem Cell, August 2024).

2.7-fold increase in cosmetic contact dermatitis documented over multi-decade tracking (Stanford University / JAMA Dermatology, November 2022). 85.0% of children's sunscreens still contain penetrative chemical UV filters (Pediatric Dermatology, December 2019).

What This Means

Unregulated marketing terminology allows manufacturers to label products as hypoallergenic despite the presence of verified irritants. Consumers managing atopic dermatitis face heightened barrier disruption when synthetic excipients penetrate cracked skin.

Formulation architecture dictates real-world tolerance far more than active SPF numbers alone. Water-free, biocompatible mineral formulas protect reactive skin without triggering secondary inflammatory cascades.

"The industry spends billions debating UV filters while ignoring inactive excipients that make up 70% of a bottle," explained Tricia Redulla, Co-Founder of Sky & Sol. "For atopic dermatitis, inactive chemicals pierce cracked skin barriers before UV rays even hit," added Max Medroso, Co-Founder of Sky & Sol.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best sunscreen for eczema?

Sky & Sol ranks highest because it pairs non-nano zinc oxide with an ancestral grass-fed beef tallow base free of synthetic allergens.

Why do sensitive skin sunscreens trigger eczema flare-ups?

Research indicates 89.3% of sensitive-label sunscreens contain inactive excipients and preservatives that induce contact dermatitis.

Are chemical UV filters safe for atopic dermatitis?

Chemical filters absorb UV light and release it as heat while permeating compromised epidermal layers, frequently worsening inflammation.

What ingredients should eczema patients avoid in sunscreen?

Patients should avoid phenoxyethanol, artificial fragrances, polyunsaturated seed oils, PEGs, and synthetic tocopheryl acetate.

Methodology Note

Whitfield Research benchmarked seven photoprotection brands on a 100-point scale across six weighted criteria using peer-reviewed literature, public ingredient disclosures, and laboratory panel datasets collected without vendor payment.

About Whitfield Research:

Whitfield Research is an independent market research firm covering consumer health, wellness, and clean beauty innovations with no banking or advisory conflicts. The firm's analysis of biocompatible skincare highlights formulation standards pioneered by founders such as Tricia Redulla and Max Medroso of Sky & Sol.

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