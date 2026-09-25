Costa Rica Tourism Market To Reach USD 562.03 Million By 2031, As Leisure Travel And International Tourism Support Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Costa Rica Tourism Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Costa Rica Tourism Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, September 25, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: The Costa Rica tourism market size was valued at USD 366.3 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 393.44 million in 2026 to reach USD 562.03 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. The market reflects Costa Rica's established position as a tourism destination supported by leisure travel, international visitor activity, accommodation services, and travel-related offerings.

Tourism remains an important part of Costa Rica's service economy, with demand spanning domestic and international travelers and covering leisure, business, visiting friends and relatives, religious travel, and MICE activities. The country's tourism offering includes accommodation and travel services that serve different visitor requirements across major source regions. Market growth is also linked to continued demand for travel experiences and tourism services across the destination.

Costa Rica Tourism Market Growth Drivers

Leisure Tourism Remains a Core Demand Segment

Leisure travel continues to represent an important area of demand within the Costa Rica tourism market. The destination attracts travelers seeking holidays and tourism experiences, supporting demand across accommodation and travel services. The leisure segment includes a broad range of visitors with different travel preferences, creating opportunities for hotels, resorts, travel service providers, and other businesses serving tourists.

The continued role of leisure travel supports demand throughout the tourism value chain. Accommodation providers benefit from visitor stays, while travel service companies support transportation, trip planning, and other tourism-related requirements. This combination helps maintain demand across multiple parts of the Costa Rica tourism industry.

International Tourism Supports Market Expansion

International visitors represent an important source of tourism demand for Costa Rica. The market segmentation by origin distinguishes between domestic and international tourism, highlighting the role of inbound travelers in overall market activity. International tourism connects Costa Rica with major source regions and supports demand for accommodation and travel services.

The geographic segmentation covers North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions represent different sources of tourism demand and contribute to the broader development of the country's visitor economy. International travel activity also creates demand for services that cater to travelers during their stay.

Accommodation and Travel Services Strengthen Tourism Offerings

Accommodation services and travel services form the two major service categories covered in the market. Accommodation providers serve visitors requiring lodging during leisure, business, and other types of travel, while travel service companies address trip-related requirements.

The relationship between these service categories is important for the overall tourism ecosystem. Visitor arrivals create demand for places to stay as well as travel-related services, while the availability of these services supports the visitor experience. Businesses operating across these categories continue to serve travelers with different purposes and requirements.

Diverse Travel Purposes Broaden Tourism Demand

Tourism demand in Costa Rica extends beyond leisure travel. Business travel, visiting friends and relatives, religious tourism, and MICE activities also form part of the market. This diversity allows tourism service providers to serve different visitor groups and travel requirements.

MICE tourism, in particular, represents a distinct purpose within the market segmentation, while business travel serves visitors traveling for professional activities. Visiting friends and relatives and religious travel add further sources of demand. Together, these travel purposes contribute to a broader tourism base and reduce reliance on a single visitor category.

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Costa Rica Tourism Market Segmentation

The Costa Rica tourism market is segmented according to origin, type, purpose, and geography. This structure provides a detailed view of the different sources of tourism demand and the services used by travelers.

By Origin: Domestic and International

By Type: Accommodation Services and Travel Services

By Purpose: Leisure, Business, Visiting Friends & Relatives, Religious, MICE, and Other Purposes

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa

The segmentation by origin distinguishes domestic tourism from international visitor activity. This provides a framework for understanding demand generated within the country and demand originating from overseas markets.

By type, accommodation services cover lodging requirements, while travel services encompass tourism-related activities that support visitors during their trips. The purpose segmentation captures the different reasons for travel, including leisure and business activities as well as social, religious, and organized business-related travel.

Geographically, the market considers tourism demand from North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. This regional structure enables market participants to assess tourism activity across different international source markets.

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Costa Rica Tourism Market Share and Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes international hospitality companies and tourism service providers that contribute to the country's accommodation and travel ecosystem. Companies operating in the market serve travelers through hospitality, accommodation, travel management, and related tourism services.

Major players covered in the Costa Rica tourism market include:

Marriott International

Hilton Worldwide

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Swiss Travel Service

Selina Hospitality

These companies represent different areas of the tourism and hospitality ecosystem. International hotel groups such as Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts participate through accommodation offerings, while travel-focused and hospitality companies such as Swiss Travel Service and Selina Hospitality contribute to the wider tourism services landscape.

Competition is influenced by the ability of companies to address different traveler requirements across leisure, business, and other travel purposes. Service offerings, accommodation options, geographic presence, and the ability to serve domestic and international visitors remain relevant factors within the competitive environment.

Outlook for the Costa Rica Tourism Industry

The Costa Rica tourism market is positioned for continued growth as demand develops across domestic and international tourism segments. Leisure travel remains an important contributor, while business, MICE, visiting friends and relatives, and religious travel provide additional sources of visitor activity. The combination of accommodation and travel services gives the market a broad service base.

The geographic reach of the market also supports its long-term development, with tourism demand assessed across North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. As visitor requirements continue to vary by travel purpose and origin, service providers are expected to remain focused on meeting the needs of different traveler groups.

Mordor Intelligence provides market research covering the Costa Rica tourism market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast, helping industry participants understand market structure, segmentation, competitive activity, and the factors influencing tourism demand. The market outlook reflects continued opportunities across accommodation and travel services as Costa Rica serves a diverse base of domestic and international travelers.

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