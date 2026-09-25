South Korea Residential Real Estate Market To Reach USD 457.50 Billion By 2031 As Urban Housing Demand And Rental Activity Support Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the South Korea Residential Real Estate Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, September 25, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: The South Korea Residential Real Estate market was valued at USD 348.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 366.23 billion in 2026 to reach USD 457.50 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period. The market continues to be supported by demand for apartments and condominiums, residential development across major urban areas, and sustained activity in both property sales and rentals.

The South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Size reflects the importance of housing within the country's broader property sector, with apartments and condominiums representing a key part of residential demand. Seoul remains an important residential market, while Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, Busan, and other metropolitan and provincial cities contribute to market activity through new developments, resale transactions, and rental housing.

The market also covers different price bands and business models, creating opportunities across affordable, mid-market, and luxury housing. Primary and secondary sales further shape the market structure, while rental activity provides another important channel for residential property transactions.

South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Growth Drivers

Apartment-Centric Housing Demand Supports Residential Activity

Apartments and condominiums remain central to the South Korea Residential Real Estate market, particularly in densely populated urban locations. Concentrated housing demand in major metropolitan areas supports the development and sale of apartment properties, while established residential communities continue to contribute to secondary-market transactions.

The strong role of apartment-based housing also reflects the structure of residential development in South Korea, where high-density urban living forms an important part of the housing landscape. Developers and construction companies continue to participate in projects across established and expanding residential areas, supporting the availability of properties across different market segments.

Seoul and Surrounding Regions Maintain Strong Market Importance

Regional concentration remains an important characteristic of the South Korea Residential Real Estate Industry. Seoul represents a major center of residential property activity, supported by its economic importance, established housing base, and concentration of employment and services.

Gyeonggi Province and Incheon also form important parts of the residential property landscape surrounding the capital region. Residential development and property transactions in these areas add depth to the national market, while Busan and other metropolitan and provincial cities provide additional demand outside the capital area.

Rental and Sales Models Expand Residential Market Participation

The coexistence of sales and rental models gives the market a broad base of residential transactions. Rental properties provide housing options for households that do not purchase homes, while sales activity supports both new property development and transactions involving existing residential units.

The balance between primary and secondary sales is also important for market development. Primary transactions are linked to newly developed properties, whereas secondary transactions provide activity within the existing housing stock. Together, these channels contribute to South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Growth across different property categories and locations.

Diverse Price Bands Support Housing Market Segmentation

Residential demand is distributed across affordable, mid-market, and luxury properties, allowing the market to serve households with different housing requirements and purchasing capacities. This price-based structure also gives developers and property companies opportunities to participate across distinct areas of residential demand.

Luxury properties remain relevant within higher-value residential segments, while affordable and mid-market housing support broader participation in the market. These differences in pricing, combined with variations in property type and location, contribute to the changing South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Trends across the country.

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South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Segmentation

The South Korea Residential Real Estate market is segmented by property type, price band, business model, mode of sale, and region. This structure provides a detailed view of residential property activity across major housing categories and geographic markets.

By Property Type: Apartments & Condominiums; Villas & Landed Houses

By Price Band: Affordable; Mid-Market; Luxury

By Business Model: Sales; Rental

By Mode of Sale: Primary; Secondary

By Region: Seoul; Gyeonggi Province; Incheon; Busan; Other Metropolitan & Provincial Cities

The segmentation highlights the varied nature of residential demand in South Korea. Apartments and condominiums form one of the core property categories, while villas and landed houses provide alternatives for buyers seeking different residential formats. Price segmentation further distinguishes housing demand, while sales and rental models capture different forms of market participation.

The South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Share is influenced by regional housing conditions, property preferences, and transaction activity across these segments. The regional classification also enables assessment of residential market performance across Seoul and surrounding areas as well as other major cities and provincial markets.

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South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Key Players

The competitive landscape includes established property developers, construction companies, and housing organizations involved in residential development and related activities. Major players covered in the market include Booyoung Group, Korea Land and Housing Corporation, Hyundai Development Company (HDC), GS Engineering & Construction, and Lotte Engineering & Construction.

These companies participate in residential construction and development across different property categories and geographic markets. Their activities contribute to the supply of new residential properties and support the broader structure of the South Korea Residential Real Estate market.

The presence of both private developers and a major public housing organization reflects the range of participants operating within the market. Competition across residential development, property types, and locations remains an important consideration for understanding the industry's structure.

South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Forecast and Outlook

The South Korea Residential Real Estate market is expected to maintain steady growth during the forecast period, supported by residential demand across apartments, condominiums, villas, and landed houses. Sales and rental activity will continue to represent key channels, while primary and secondary transactions provide different sources of market activity.

Regional markets will remain an important part of the overall outlook, with Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, Busan, and other metropolitan and provincial cities contributing to residential property demand. Differences in price bands and housing preferences will continue to shape opportunities across the market.

With its coverage of property types, pricing categories, transaction models, sale channels, and major regions, the market provides a comprehensive view of residential property activity in South Korea. Mordor Intelligence tracks these developments through its market research framework, providing stakeholders with a structured basis for understanding the South Korea Residential Real Estate Market Forecast, competitive landscape, segmentation, and growth opportunities.

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