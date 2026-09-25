Julio Gonzalez And Duke Tanner Champion Tax Equality And Community Impact At The 7Th Annual Hispanic Heritage Investor Summit In Miami

MENAFN - GetNews) Engineered Tax Services founder takes the Telemundo Center stage alongside national leaders, calling for grant access, financial literacy, and opportunity for Hispanic entrepreneurs and underserved communities.

West Palm Beach, Florida, United States - September 25, 2026 - At the 7th Annual Hispanic Heritage Investor Summit, held September 19–20 at Telemundo Center, Julio Gonzalez, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), joined a national gathering of investors, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders to advance a simple proposition: true success is measured not only by what is achieved, but by how many people and communities are lifted along the way.

The two-day summit, convened during Hispanic Heritage Month by Latino Wall Street founders Tony Delgado and Gabriela Berrospi, has become one of the most closely watched gatherings of Hispanic capital, entrepreneurship, and financial education in the United States. Now in its seventh year, the program has grown from a grassroots financial-literacy movement into a platform reaching audiences across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Latin America. This year's edition was staged at Telemundo's national headquarters in Miami and paired with the Latino Awards celebration.

Gonzalez, widely known as America's Tax Reform Expert and one of Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting, was formally announced as a featured speaker by Latino Wall Street. He addressed the intersection of tax policy, real estate strategy, and community capital-arguing that the same engineering-based incentives long available to Fortune 500 companies must be placed within reach of small businesses, family offices, municipalities, and minority-owned enterprises.

“Events like the Hispanic Heritage Investor Summit inspire us to think bigger, serve more, and give back even more,” Gonzalez said.“True success isn't measured only by what we achieve-it's measured by how many people and communities we help along the way. Tax equality and grant equality are not slogans. They are the practical work of making the tax code usable for the entrepreneur who was never shown how it works.”

A National Stage for Hispanic Capital

The 2026 program reflected the economic weight of the Hispanic community in the United States-more than 68 million people, more than $4 trillion in economic output, and a business-formation rate that continues to outpace the national average. Guest of honor Tom Sosnoff, founder of thinkorswim, tastytrade, and LossDog, delivered a keynote on leveling the playing field for individual investors. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, journalist Mariana Atencio, and operators including Jody Humphrey, Caterina Valentino, Mauricio Garcia, Dr. Samar Yorde, Michelle Posada, Fernando Allende, and Jennifer Rosario joined Delgado and Berrospi on the program.

For Gonzalez, the invitation was both professional and personal. A proud Hispanic entrepreneur who began in corporate tax before founding ETS in 2001, he has spent more than two decades in Washington advising members of Congress and the administration on tax reform, while building a national specialty tax engineering firm headquartered in West Palm Beach. ETS now operates 26 offices and has completed tens of thousands of engineering-based studies-cost segregation, research-and-development credits, 179D energy deductions, 45L housing credits, and related incentives-generating more than $2 billion in documented tax savings.

Gonzalez also serves on the executive board of the Republican Hispanic National Association and is a member of the Forbes Finance Council, The Real Estate Roundtable President's Council, and the United States Chamber of Commerce.

Duke Tanner and the Work Beyond the Stage

Standing with Gonzalez in the broader ETS mission is Charles“Duke” Tanner, Vice President of Community Affairs & Outreach and National Ambassador for Engineered Tax Services. Tanner is the public face of ETS Cares and a member of the firm's Minority Advisory Board, which Gonzalez chairs to expand tax and grant access for minority entrepreneurs, women-owned businesses, and underserved communities.

Tanner's path is part of the story he now tells on behalf of others. An undefeated professional boxer from Gary, Indiana, with a 19–0 record and training under Angelo Dundee, he was convicted in 2004 on a first, non-violent offense and sentenced to two life terms. He served 16 years, six months, and 21 days. His sentence was commuted by President Donald J. Trump in October 2020; he received a full presidential pardon on May 28, 2025. He is the author of Duke Got Life and founder of the Tanner 2nd Foundation.

At ETS, Tanner translates boardroom tax strategy into rooms that policy memos never reach-cities, counties, nonprofits, churches, and first-time business owners. Working alongside Whitney Fagan, Vice President of Grants & Incentives, he helps organizations identify federal, state, and private funding for economic development, infrastructure, education, emergency energy assistance, workforce programs, and community services.

“Opportunity that stays in the boardroom is not opportunity,” Tanner has said of the partnership.“Julio built the engine. My job is to drive it into the neighborhoods that were told the tax code was not written for them.”

The firm's public call to action, issued from the summit: businesses, municipalities, and community organizations seeking help identifying grants, incentives, or new opportunities may text DUKE to 26786. Tanner may also be reached at....

From Incentives to Impact

Gonzalez's appearance at Telemundo Center sits inside a larger ETS doctrine he calls engineered impact: pairing technical tax work with grant advisory so a manufacturer, a multifamily developer, a clinic, or a city hall can stack credits, deductions, and awards rather than leaving them unclaimed. Hispanic-owned businesses start at a higher rate than the national average yet remain underrepresented among firms with more than $1 million in annual revenue. Gonzalez's case in Miami was that financial literacy without incentive literacy still leaves money on the table.

“If you, your business, or your community needs help identifying grants, incentives, or new opportunities, reach out,” Gonzalez said.“Let's turn opportunity into impact.”

About Julio Gonzalez

Julio P. Gonzalez is Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Engineered Tax Services, the Gonzalez Family Office, and related operating companies. He founded ETS in 2001 to bring specialized engineering tax studies to mainstream American businesses. He advises policymakers in Washington on tax reform and is the author of Why Billionaires Love the Tax Code. juliogonzalez | engineeredtaxservices

About Duke Tanner

Charles“Duke” Tanner is Vice President of Community Affairs & Outreach and National Ambassador for Engineered Tax Services, a member of the ETS Minority Advisory Board, and founder of the Tanner 2nd Foundation. A former professional boxer and author of Duke Got Life, he advocates for second-chance economics, reentry, fatherhood, and grant access. duketanner

About Engineered Tax Services

Engineered Tax Services is a national specialty tax engineering and incentives firm headquartered at 303 Evernia Street, Suite 300, West Palm Beach, Florida. Founded in 2001, ETS helps accounting firms, real estate investors, operating companies, municipalities, and nonprofits document cost segregation studies, R&D tax credits, energy incentives, housing credits, and grant opportunities. The firm reports more than $2 billion in tax savings generated and a 26-office national footprint.

About the Hispanic Heritage Investor Summit

The Hispanic Heritage Investor Summit is the flagship annual convening of Latino Wall Street, founded by Tony Delgado and Gabriela Berrospi. The 7th Annual Summit was held September 19–20, 2026, at Telemundo Center in Miami during Hispanic Heritage Month, in connection with the Latino Awards. latinoawards

Credits: The KR Media Group.