Rosina Ruiz Valle, Ph.D., Shares Her Goddaughter Issie's Inspiring True Story Of Art, Family, And Love Of Life

New York, USA - September 25, 2026 - Isabelle“Issie” Moore has always loved creating art, especially colorful hearts. Her creativity, joyful personality, and love for the people around her are now at the center of Issie's Heart: A Story of Love and Joy, written by her godmother, Rosina Ruiz Valle, Ph.D.

About Issie:

Issie was born with Down syndrome, but her story is about much more than a diagnosis. She loves to sing, dance, swim, cheer, spend time with family and friends, and create detailed drawings of people, pets, and hearts.

One of those heart drawings eventually caught the attention of jeweler Kendra Scott and inspired a limited-edition heart necklace. The experience became an unforgettable part of Issie's journey and a reminder of what can happen when a person's talents are seen and encouraged.

For Dr. Valle, the book is a loving tribute to her goddaughter and to the happiness Issie has brought to those around her.

About the Book:

Issie's Heart: A Story of Love and Joy also carries a message for parents, teachers, and families: every child has something special to offer when given encouragement, opportunity, and room to grow.

Through bright illustrations and moments from Issie's everyday life, Issie's Heart celebrates individuality, confidence, inclusion, and the simple joy of being yourself.

About the Author:

Rosina Ruiz Valle, Ph.D., is an educator, mentor, and children's book author with more than 45 years of experience in education. Issie's Heart: A Story of Love and Joy was inspired by her beloved goddaughter, Isabelle“Issie” Moore. Through the book, Dr. Valle celebrates inclusion, kindness, individuality, and the unique gifts within every child.

Availability: Issie's Heart: A Story of Love and Joy is available now.