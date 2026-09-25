Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Is Projected To Grow At 7% CAGR By 2036 Owing To Advancements In Gene And Cell Therapies Delveinsight

(Albany, New York) – September 25, 2026 - The market dynamics for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) are witnessing significant growth driven by the advancement of gene and cell therapies, increasing R&D investments and pipeline expansion, supportive regulatory frameworks, and the shift from traditional supportive care toward disease-modifying treatment approaches. Additionally, the emergence and commercialization of therapies such as VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec), ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel), D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel), ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells, Redasemtide, and others are expected to further transform the DEB treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report, “DelveInsight's Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, competitive landscape, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market

Key Factors Driving the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market

Advancements in Gene and Cell Therapies: Rapid progress in gene therapy, cell-based approaches, and regenerative medicine is shifting DEB treatment from predominantly supportive care toward disease-modifying strategies. These therapies are designed to address the underlying COL7A1 mutation and restore type VII collagen function, potentially providing more durable benefits.

Increasing R&D Investments and Pipeline Expansion: Growing investments from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the development of innovative DEB therapies. The pipeline includes gene therapy, gene editing, protein replacement, stem cell-based therapies, and other targeted approaches, creating opportunities for continued market expansion.

Supportive Regulatory Environment: Orphan drug designations and expedited approval pathways are supporting the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases such as DEB. Regulatory milestones for VYJUVEK and ZEVASKYN demonstrate the increasing availability of advanced treatment options for eligible patients.

High Unmet Medical Need: DEB continues to impose a substantial burden on patients and caregivers because of recurrent blistering, chronic wounds, pain, scarring, nutritional complications, and other systemic manifestations. The need for durable and potentially curative therapies continues to stimulate investment in disease-modifying approaches.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Competitive Landscape

Several DEB therapies in development include D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel) (Castle Creek Biosciences), ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells (RHEACELL), Redasemtide (Shionogi), and other emerging approaches.

D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel) is an autologous cell-based gene therapy candidate being developed by Castle Creek Biosciences for recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB). Using the company's proprietary ex vivo Lenti-VEX platform, D-Fi is designed to provide functional type VII collagen locally to affected areas. It is in Phase III development, with an anticipated US launch of 2028 according to the current DelveInsight report.

ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells, developed by RHEACELL, are being evaluated as a cell-based treatment for RDEB and JEB. These cells can migrate toward wounds, reduce inflammation, promote wound healing, and release and deposit collagen VII. The therapy is in Phase III development.

Redasemtide, developed by Shionogi, is an HMGB1 fragment peptide being evaluated in Phase II for DEB. It represents a regenerative medicine approach designed to support tissue repair and wound healing.

Recent Developments in the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market



In September 2025, Krystal Biotech announced that the US FDA approved a label update for VYJUVEK, expanding the eligible DEB patient population to include patients from birth and providing flexibility regarding VYJUVEK application and wound dressing management.

In July 2025, Krystal Biotech announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted marketing authorization to VYJUVEK for treating wounds in patients with DEB starting from birth. VYJUVEK became the first genetic medicine approved in Japan for DEB.

In April 2025, Abeona Therapeutics announced that the US FDA approved ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel) as the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for wounds in adult and pediatric patients with RDEB.

In December 2023, the US FDA approved FILSUVEZ (birch triterpenes) from Chiesi Farmaceutici for partial-thickness wounds in patients aged 6 months and older with JEB and DEB. In September 2025, VYJUVEK's US label update further expanded its treatment flexibility, supporting broader use of topical gene therapy in the DEB patient population.

What is Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa?

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) is a rare inherited skin disorder characterized by extreme skin fragility, recurrent blistering, erosions, scarring, and chronic wounds following minor mechanical trauma.

DEB is caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene, which encodes type VII collagen, a critical protein involved in anchoring the epidermis to the dermis. The disease is broadly classified into dominant DEB and recessive DEB, with recessive forms generally associated with more severe manifestations.

Severe RDEB can result in extensive blistering and scarring, hand deformities, esophageal strictures, chronic wounds, and an increased risk of aggressive squamous cell carcinoma. The condition can substantially affect quality of life and often requires lifelong wound care, pain management, nutritional support, and multidisciplinary medical care.

Diagnosis is generally based on clinical manifestations and confirmed through genetic testing for COL7A1 mutations. Skin biopsy with immunofluorescence mapping or electron microscopy may also be used to determine the level of skin separation and support diagnosis.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Segmentation

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current DEB patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The DEB market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Gender-specific Cases of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Age-specific Cases of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

According to DelveInsight, the total prevalent cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the 7MM were approximately 47,500 in 2025. The highest number of prevalent cases was observed in the United States, while Germany had the highest number of EB cases among the EU4 and UK countries.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of DEB in the 7MM were approximately 14,300 in 2025 and are expected to increase by 2036. Approximately 78% of EB cases were observed in individuals younger than 19 years in 2025, highlighting the significant pediatric burden of the disease.

Current Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment Landscape

Treatment for DEB remains largely supportive, with the primary objectives of wound healing, pain management, infection prevention, nutritional support, and prevention of complications.

Advanced wound dressings, specialized non-adhesive materials, bandaging techniques, topical therapies, systemic antibiotics, pain medications, and antipruritic therapies form important components of conventional management. In severe RDEB, multidisciplinary care may also involve surgical management of complications such as mitten deformities and esophageal strictures.

The treatment landscape has begun to shift with the emergence of gene and cell therapies.

VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec) from Krystal Biotech is a topical, redosable gene therapy that delivers functional copies of the COL7A1 gene directly to DEB wounds. It was approved in the US in 2023, in Europe in 2023, and in Japan in 2025.

FILSUVEZ (oleogel-S10) from Chiesi Farmaceutici is a topical gel containing birch triterpenes and is approved for partial-thickness wounds associated with DEB and JEB in patients aged 6 months and older.

ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel) is an autologous cell-based gene therapy approved by the US FDA in April 2025 for wounds in adult and pediatric patients with RDEB.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Unmet Needs

Lack of curative therapies: Despite the emergence of gene and cell therapies, significant treatment gaps remain, and most DEB management continues to focus on wound care and symptom control.

High disease burden and poor quality of life: Patients can experience recurrent wounds, severe pain, scarring, contractures, nutritional problems, and other complications requiring intensive lifelong care.

Limited access to advanced therapies: The specialized nature and high cost of advanced gene and cell therapies can create barriers to treatment access across healthcare systems.

Challenges in early and accurate diagnosis: DEB diagnosis can be complex, particularly in less severe phenotypes, creating opportunities for improved genetic testing and earlier disease recognition.

Need for durable and systemic treatment: Current therapies can primarily address wounds and may not fully address systemic manifestations, including fibrosis and the risk of aggressive squamous cell carcinoma.

Treatment burden: Repeated wound care, dressing changes, topical treatment, and complex procedures create substantial burdens for patients and caregivers, highlighting the need for durable, one-time, or potentially curative approaches.

Scope of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and emerging therapies

DEB Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging DEB drugs, market drivers, barriers, and market outlook

Key Companies: Krystal Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Japan Tissue Engineering, Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Biosciences, RHEACELL, Shionogi, and others

Key Therapies: VYJUVEK, FILSUVEZ, JACE, ZEVASKYN, D-Fi, ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells, Redasemtide, and others

Market Size: 2025 market value is not numerically disclosed on the current DelveInsight page

Growth Rate: 7% CAGR during 2026–2036

Epidemiology: Total prevalent EB cases, diagnosed prevalent EB cases, diagnosed prevalent DEB cases, gender-specific and age-specific DEB cases

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL insights, reimbursement, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, drug uptake, and patient share analysis

Forecast Period: 2026–2036 Geographies: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

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About DelveInsight

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