Iron Deficiency Anemia Market: Rising Disease Burden, Advancing Iron Replacement Therapies, And Emerging Oral Formulations To Shape The Market Through 2036

(Albany, New York) – September 25, 2026 - The Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) market is witnessing continued evolution, driven by the substantial prevalence of iron deficiency anemia, increasing recognition of disease burden among women and patients with chronic conditions, the limitations of conventional oral iron products, and growing adoption of advanced oral and intravenous iron replacement therapies. The treatment landscape includes established therapies such as ferric carboxymaltose, ferric derisomaltose, ferric maltol, ferric citrate, and ferric pyrophosphate citrate, while emerging candidates such as IDAX (IHAT-02) and MPB-1514 are being evaluated to address absorption, tolerability, and iron-repletion challenges.

According to DelveInsight, the Iron Deficiency Anemia market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1,600 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR during 2026–2036. The 7MM comprises the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report, “Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036,” provides comprehensive insights into disease epidemiology, patient burden, treatment practices, marketed and emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, market size, unmet needs, and future opportunities across the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways

Key Factors Driving the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market

Rising Prevalence of Iron Deficiency Anemia

The growing burden of IDA represents one of the major factors supporting market demand. DelveInsight estimates that approximately 31.37 million people across the 7MM were living with prevalent IDA in 2025. In the United States alone, approximately 9.64 million prevalent cases were estimated during the same year. The disease burden is particularly important among females, with gender-specific differences and earlier onset highlighting the importance of screening and timely intervention.

Growing Burden Associated With Chronic Conditions

IDA frequently occurs alongside conditions such as chronic kidney disease, cancer, chronic heart failure, inflammatory bowel disease, and celiac disease, as well as women's health-related factors. Chronic kidney disease represents a particularly important contributor to the IDA burden, increasing the need for integrated disease management and appropriate iron replacement strategies.

Limitations of Conventional Oral Iron

Ferrous sulfate, ferrous fumarate, and ferrous gluconate remain widely used as first-line treatments because of their low cost and accessibility. However, gastrointestinal side effects, poor adherence, absorption limitations, and delayed correction of iron deficiency can restrict their effectiveness in certain patient populations. These limitations are creating opportunities for therapies designed to improve tolerability, absorption, and the speed of iron replenishment.

Growing Adoption of Advanced Iron Therapies

The market is increasingly incorporating novel oral therapies and intravenous iron formulations. FERACCRU/ACCRUFER, AURYXIA/RIONA, INJECTAFER/FERINJECT, and MONOFER provide alternatives for patients who cannot adequately tolerate or respond to conventional oral iron products. IV therapies are particularly relevant for patients requiring rapid iron repletion or those with chronic conditions and inadequate response to oral treatment.

Competitive Landscape

The Iron Deficiency Anemia market comprises established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology players developing oral and intravenous iron replacement therapies.

Key companies operating in the market include:



Akebia Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics

American Regent

Zeria

Pharmacosmos

MegaPro Biomedical Nemysis

The marketed treatment landscape includes ferric citrate, ferric maltol, ferric derisomaltose, ferric carboxymaltose, and ferric pyrophosphate citrate, while the emerging pipeline remains comparatively limited and includes IDAX and MPB-1514.

Discover more about therapies set to impact the Iron Deficiency Anemia market @ DelveInsight – Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Insights

Recent Developments in the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market



March 2026: Shield Therapeutics announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion extending the indication of FERACCRU to adolescents aged 12 years and above with iron deficiency.

December 2025: The US FDA approved an ACCRUFER label expansion to include adolescents aged 10 years and above with iron deficiency. November 2025: Nemysis announced a subscription agreement under which Kolinpharma, through its parent company IGEA Holding, invested in Nemysis' capital.

What is Iron Deficiency Anemia?

Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) is the most common form of anemia and occurs when inadequate iron availability limits hemoglobin production and consequently reduces the blood's oxygen-carrying capacity. IDA can range from mild to severe and may cause fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath, particularly as anemia progresses. Common underlying causes include inadequate iron intake, blood loss, and impaired iron absorption.

Diagnosis generally involves a combination of clinical assessment and laboratory testing. A complete blood count can identify reduced hemoglobin and hematocrit levels and changes in red blood cell characteristics. Additional tests, including serum iron, ferritin, and total iron-binding capacity, can help confirm iron deficiency and investigate its underlying cause. In selected patients, stool testing or endoscopic evaluation may be used to identify gastrointestinal blood loss.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The DelveInsight epidemiology assessment evaluates IDA across several patient-burden categories, including:



Total prevalent cases of IDA

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of IDA

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Pathology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases Total treated cases

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the 7MM had approximately 31.37 million prevalent IDA cases in 2025. Within the EU4, Germany recorded the highest number of prevalent IDA cases, followed by Spain, while France had the lowest number among the EU4 countries.

The epidemiological assessment also highlights female predominance and earlier disease onset, reinforcing the importance of gender-specific screening and early intervention strategies.

Current Treatment Landscape

The treatment of IDA primarily focuses on replenishing iron stores, restoring hemoglobin levels, improving symptoms, addressing the underlying cause, and preventing recurrence.

Conventional Oral Iron

Oral ferrous products such as ferrous sulfate, ferrous fumarate, and ferrous gluconate remain important first-line treatment options because of their affordability and accessibility. However, gastrointestinal intolerance and adherence challenges can limit their use in some patients.

Ferric Maltol – FERACCRU/ACCRUFER

FERACCRU/ACCRUFER, developed by Shield Therapeutics, is an oral ferric maltol formulation intended for patients with iron deficiency, including those who may not tolerate conventional oral iron or who require an alternative to intravenous therapy. Its formulation is designed to support iron absorption while reducing exposure to free iron in the gastrointestinal tract.

Ferric Citrate – AURYXIA/RIONA

AURYXIA (ferric citrate), developed by Akebia Therapeutics, is an oral iron-based therapy with a dual role as an iron source and phosphate binder. It was initially approved in the United States for hyperphosphatemia associated with chronic kidney disease and subsequently received an indication for adult patients with IDA. In Japan, the product is marketed as RIONA.

Intravenous Iron Therapies

IV iron formulations such as INJECTAFER/FERINJECT and MONOFER/MONOFERIC play an important role in patients who require rapid iron repletion, cannot tolerate oral iron, have inadequate absorption, or have moderate-to-severe iron deficiency associated with chronic disease. Ferric carboxymaltose currently represents the largest share among IDA treatment options in the 7MM.

Emerging Therapies and Pipeline

Although the IDA pipeline remains relatively limited, several novel approaches are being investigated.

IDAX (IHAT-02) – Nemysis

IDAX (IHAT-02) is an investigational oral iron formulation from Nemysis. It is designed as a ferritin-mimetic iron nanoparticle intended to facilitate iron absorption without requiring conventional gastric solubilization. The formulation is designed to deliver iron as intact nanoparticles while limiting exposure to free iron in the gastrointestinal tract.

According to the DelveInsight report page, IDAX is in Phase III development for iron deficiency anemia.

MPB-1514 – MegaPro Biomedical

MPB-1514 is an investigational intravenous iron replacement therapy developed by MegaPro Biomedical. The candidate is described as a PEG-coated iron replacement therapy based on a PEGylated iron oxide nanoparticle approach and is listed in Phase II development for IDA.

Unmet Needs in Iron Deficiency Anemia

Despite the availability of multiple oral and intravenous therapies, important challenges remain across diagnosis, treatment, and long-term disease management.

Key unmet needs include:

The development of therapies that combine improved tolerability, efficient iron absorption, rapid replenishment, and patient convenience could address several of these treatment gaps.

Scope of the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report

The Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report – 2036 provides a comprehensive assessment of the IDA therapeutic and epidemiological landscape, including:



Historical and forecasted IDA market size from 2022–2036

Epidemiological analysis across the 7MM

Patient burden and treated population forecasts

Current treatment practices and treatment algorithms

Marketed and emerging therapies

Clinical development and pipeline analysis

Market drivers and barriers

Unmet medical needs

Drug uptake and peak patient-share analysis

Pricing and reimbursement assessment

KOL and physician insights

SWOT and conjoint analysis

Competitive landscape Market opportunity assessment

The study covers the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan, with the historical period spanning 2022–2025 and the forecast period covering 2026–2036.

To know more about Iron Deficiency Anemia companies and emerging therapies, request a sample copy of the report: Request Sample Report

Table of Contents

About DelveInsight

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