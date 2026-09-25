Tens Of Thousands Perfrom Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- Tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite restrictions and heightened measures imposed by Israeli occupation forces on those seeking to enter Jerusalem.

The Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem said that tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Palestinian media reports.

Israeli occupation forces imposed restrictions and tightened measures on worshipers' access to the mosque through military checkpoints surrounding Jerusalem.

The forces also prevented dozens of young men from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque after stopping them at checkpoints and behind metal barriers set up around Jerusalem, the Old City and the mosque.

//Petra// MF