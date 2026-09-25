Jordan, US Conclude Eager Lion 2026 Military Exercise

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- The Eager Lion 2026 military exercise concluded Thursday in the US state of Colorado, following its implementation by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army in coordination with the US Central Command.

The Jordanian Military Training Director said the exercise contributed to strengthening the partnership and exchanging expertise among participating forces, as well as enhancing the level of joint operations, in a way that supports military cooperation between the two sides.

For his part, the Director of the Joint Staff of the Colorado National Guard underscored the importance of the joint cooperation accompanying the exercise, stressing the need to maintain coordination and continue exchanging expertise among the participating forces.

Eager Lion 2026 was held as part of military cooperation and coordination between the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the US Armed Forces, contributing to enhanced readiness and the exchange of military expertise.

//Petra// MF