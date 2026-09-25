Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian, Injures Others In Khan Younis
Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured on Friday afternoon when Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting a civilian vehicle in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), citing Nasser Hospital, reported that the vehicle was targeted near the gate of Wijdan Camp, west of Al-Aqsa University in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.
The strike killed one Palestinian and left several others injured, according to the report.
//Petra// MF
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