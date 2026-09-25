JRTV Wins Two Awards At Arab Radio, TV Festival

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- The Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV) won two awards at the 26th edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia, which brought together around 500 media figures and institutions from Arab countries and around the world.

The corporation won first prize in the main television competition in the Children's Programs category for its program Ifrah Wa Imrah ("Have Fun and Enjoy"), while the talk show Sixty Minutes program won second prize in the Talk Shows category.

The results were announced Thursday evening during a ceremony held at the City of Culture in Tunis. This year's festival was held under the theme "The Pulse of the Image... The Echo of the Future." Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), JRTV Director General Muhannad Al Safadi said Sixty Minutes represents an integral part of Jordan's media heritage and is a longstanding program that was launched decades ago.

He noted that generations of highly qualified journalists have contributed to the program over the years, helping establish its presence and standing on Jordan Television and maintaining it as a professional platform for discussing key issues and matters of concern to citizens and public opinion.

Al Safadi said the program's second-place award at the Arab Radio and Television Festival was the result of collective efforts and the integrated work of its team, carried out with professionalism and a strong sense of responsibility.

He stressed that the award adds to the program's record and the corporation's history, reflecting the high level of professionalism and competence of Jordan Television's staff.

Al Safadi expressed his appreciation to all colleagues who contributed to the achievement, saying he was proud of the accomplishment, which carries the name of Jordan Television and demonstrates its ability to compete and maintain a strong presence at Arab media events.

//Petra// MF