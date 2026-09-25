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Fires Extinguished In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Following Russian Attacks

Fires Extinguished In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Following Russian Attacks


2026-09-25 09:11:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"A one-story and a five-story non-residential building caught fire at the site of the strike. The fire, covering an area of 300 square meters, was extinguished," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service noted that eight people were injured in the Russian attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone struck a five-story non-residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, injuring several people.

Read also: Russian forces shell Sumy region border areas daily, 155 people evacuated in September

It was later reported that the building of Ukraine's High Council of Justice had also been damaged. At the time, at least six people were reported injured.

In Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, a residential building was also damaged in a Russian drone attack on the morning of September 25. One 14-year-old boy was killed and nine people were reported injured.

In total, 20 people were reported injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks since the morning of September 24.

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UkrinForm

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