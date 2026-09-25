Kyiv Region Building 47 New Shelters, Plans To Install Two More Mobile Shelters By Year-End

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a response from the Kyiv Regional State Administration to aт Ukrinform information request.

"To expand the civil defense shelter system, construction is underway on two shelters, 26 radiation shelters, 16 dual-purpose structures and three basic shelters, while 42 civil defense shelter facilities are also being equipped and brought into readiness," the statement said.

In addition, 30 mobile shelters have been installed in the Kyiv region, with two more such shelters planned to be installed by the end of 2026.

Kyiv authorities urged to speed up installation of additional mobile shelters – Koretskyi

The total number of civil defense shelter facilities in the Kyiv region is 2,345, with a combined capacity of 609,857 people, according to the statement.

Regional data indicate that Ukraine currently needs a significant number of basic mobile shelters, with the figure potentially exceeding 8,000 structures.