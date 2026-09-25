Attack At Abbey In Poland: Ukrainian National Charged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The man has been charged with the murder of a priest, attempted murder, and inflicting serious bodily harm, Ukrinform reports, citing RMF24.

According to the report, five people were injured in the attack – three priests and two laypeople. One of the priests, Stanisław Zboinowicz, died in hospital. One of the injured priests is in serious but stable condition after undergoing two surgeries, while the other has already been discharged from hospital. The lives of the other two victims are not in danger.

The suspect is currently under police supervision. Due to his health condition, his questioning and other procedural actions will depend on the doctors' assessments. He could face life imprisonment for the crimes he committed.

The Polish prosecutor's office is also establishing the circumstances of Ihor M.'s presence in Jarosław. According to Fak, the man arrived in Poland from Germany during the night and headed for the Korczowa–Krakovets border crossing. He was unable to cross the border because his car did not have the required insurance. The car was confiscated and towed to Jarosław, and the man followed it there. According to the report, he came to Jarosław to retrieve his car but instead went to the Benedictine Abbey.

The publication says that it was there that he took a knife and attacked people. The attack took place inside the retreat center on the abbey grounds. According to a witness, the man entered the kitchen and asked for a glass of water. After a priest told him that only staff were allowed in the kitchen, the attacker grabbed a knife and began attacking people. According to preliminary information, he took the knife from the monastery kitchen.

The motive for the attack has not yet been established. According to preliminary information, the man was sober. His blood was also taken for laboratory testing for the presence of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

On Thursday evening, the tragedy was addressed by the highest-ranking hierarch of the Roman Catholic Church in Poland, Primate of Poland Archbishop Wojciech Polak. He called for prayers for the priest who was killed, the injured and their loved ones, and warned against attributing responsibility for the crime of one individual to the entire Ukrainian community.

“I also wish to request that this criminal act by a specific individual not breed hatred and resentment in our hearts towards our sisters and brothers from Ukraine. Despite the anger and pain we feel, let this painful experience not become a source of hatred,” the Primate of Poland said.

He called on Poles to remain responsible for one another, stand in solidarity, and build unity, which, he said, is particularly needed where evil and injustice occur.

's Interior Ministry warns monastery tragedy could trigger surge in anti-Ukrainian sentimen

As reported by Ukrinform, the Polish prosecutor's office released new details of the attack at the Benedictine Abbey in Jarosław. One of the five victims – a priest – died in hospital, while two others remain in life-threatening condition. The attacker, a 31-year-old Ukrainian national, entered Poland from Germany on the day of the murder.

In a comment to Ukrinform, Poland's Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration Wiesław Leśniakiewicz said that the knife attack by the 31-year-old man in Jarosław should not in any way be used to burden all Ukrainians in Poland, and that it was necessary to establish in detail what motivated the killer.

Photo: Polsat News